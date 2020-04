We've had some fantastic finishers and Clayton is one of the best - one of these is stunning!Goal #1 probably one of the best team goals ever

I CANT WAIT TO SEE THE BACK OF THAT BAG OF SHITE

We've had some fantastic finishers and Clayton is one of the best - one of these is stunning!Goal #1 probably one of the best team goals ever

I saw him on Sunday, fuck knows where he lives but he and his mrs were riding through Kirkleatham woods on mountain bikes. He had boro socks, shorts and a training trackie top on.

You should have took them off him