BBCsport poll on what should happen to football season

Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
April 17, 2020, 01:24:25 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: UNBEATEN SINCE FEBRUARY..

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: BBCsport poll on what should happen to football season  (Read 201 times)
Hugo First
****
Offline Offline

Posts: 261



View Profile WWW
« on: Yesterday at 09:25:46 PM »
What should the Premier League do with the 2019-20 season?

This vote is now closed. Here are the final results.

Declare season null and void

39%

End season now and leave table as it is

12%

Base season on points-per-game average

8%

Finish season no matter how long it takes

28%

Hold festival of football ASAP to ensure all games played in short time

12%

Other

1%
Logged
Skinz
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 186


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 10:24:00 PM »
I'm quite surprised by that. The scousers do love their polls. Internet cafes must be shut.
Logged
RIK MAYALL
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 11 302


Once in every lifetime


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 08:14:31 AM »
The season has to end by June 30th. Contracts expire at midnight June 30th.
Therell be several players leaving their clubs on the 1st July. I cannot see how it can go further than the 30th June.

UEFA have set a date of August 29th for the CL final, and three days earlier for the Europa Final.
How the fuck can that happen? Say for instance Man City get Real Madrid. Both teams will have new signings onboard and some of this seasons players will have been sold. Say city sell Aguero, Walker and Sane and bring in Verane, Bale and Isco all from Real Mardid, surely they wouldnt be able to play against Madrid due to them being registered for that seasons CL with Madrid. So that would weaken City. Then Madrid sign MBappe, Mane and Umtitti, that would strengthen Madrid.
It just cannot happen.
Logged
Glory Glory Man United
Steve Göldby
Mountain King
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 9 956



View Profile WWW
« Reply #3 on: Today at 09:19:28 AM »
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Today at 08:14:31 AM
The season has to end by June 30th. Contracts expire at midnight June 30th.
Therell be several players leaving their clubs on the 1st July. I cannot see how it can go further than the 30th June.

UEFA have set a date of August 29th for the CL final, and three days earlier for the Europa Final.
How the fuck can that happen? Say for instance Man City get Real Madrid. Both teams will have new signings onboard and some of this seasons players will have been sold. Say city sell Aguero, Walker and Sane and bring in Verane, Bale and Isco all from Real Mardid, surely they wouldnt be able to play against Madrid due to them being registered for that seasons CL with Madrid. So that would weaken City. Then Madrid sign MBappe, Mane and Umtitti, that would strengthen Madrid.
It just cannot happen.

It shouldn't be that hard to extend all July 1st contracts en-masse for a couple of months.

Besides, a standard contract states: "This contract expires on 30th June or when the season finishes."
Logged
Bill Buxton
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 311


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Today at 09:58:20 AM »
The virus will have changed people's mindset. Until a proven vaccine is produced and administered then people will keep social distancing. Who will want to mix with crowds of other people? For the foreseeable future football is a non starter. Ditto air travel, cruising and tourism. As for pubs,cafes etc forget it.
Logged
Don pepe
**
Offline Offline

Posts: 56


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Today at 10:02:19 AM »
What did they do for ww2? Mind you that started September 1939 didnt it. Trust adolf to think of everything :like:
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 14 330



View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Today at 10:34:53 AM »
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Today at 08:14:31 AM
The season has to end by June 30th. Contracts expire at midnight June 30th.
Therell be several players leaving their clubs on the 1st July. I cannot see how it can go further than the 30th June.

UEFA have set a date of August 29th for the CL final, and three days earlier for the Europa Final.
How the fuck can that happen? Say for instance Man City get Real Madrid. Both teams will have new signings onboard and some of this seasons players will have been sold. Say city sell Aguero, Walker and Sane and bring in Verane, Bale and Isco all from Real Mardid, surely they wouldnt be able to play against Madrid due to them being registered for that seasons CL with Madrid. So that would weaken City. Then Madrid sign MBappe, Mane and Umtitti, that would strengthen Madrid.
It just cannot happen.

they might sell players to one another.  souey souey souey souey
Logged
Bernie
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 5 220


View Profile
« Reply #7 on: Today at 11:19:34 AM »
Where is the link to this poll please? Can't see anything on BBC Sport.

In WW2 the season was abandoned and declared null & void, albeit it was only about a month in. Sensible thing to do in my opinion.
Logged
Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.
Westlane_rightwinger
*****
Online Online

Posts: 629


Fred West ruined my wife


View Profile
« Reply #8 on: Today at 12:49:12 PM »
https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/52282288

The Poll is finished now. Wonderful to read the desperation of the psuedo intellectual crab, Danny the fanny and girls voice Lawrenson coming up with all manner of excuses for the murdering Victims.
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 