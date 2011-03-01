Hugo First

Offline



Posts: 261







Posts: 261 BBCsport poll on what should happen to football season « on: Yesterday at 09:25:46 PM » What should the Premier League do with the 2019-20 season?



This vote is now closed. Here are the final results.



Declare season null and void



39%



End season now and leave table as it is



12%



Base season on points-per-game average



8%



Finish season no matter how long it takes



28%



Hold festival of football ASAP to ensure all games played in short time



12%



Other



1%



Logged

RIK MAYALL

Offline



Posts: 11 302





Once in every lifetime





Posts: 11 302Once in every lifetime Re: BBCsport poll on what should happen to football season « Reply #2 on: Today at 08:14:31 AM » The season has to end by June 30th. Contracts expire at midnight June 30th.

Therell be several players leaving their clubs on the 1st July. I cannot see how it can go further than the 30th June.



UEFA have set a date of August 29th for the CL final, and three days earlier for the Europa Final.

How the fuck can that happen? Say for instance Man City get Real Madrid. Both teams will have new signings onboard and some of this seasons players will have been sold. Say city sell Aguero, Walker and Sane and bring in Verane, Bale and Isco all from Real Mardid, surely they wouldnt be able to play against Madrid due to them being registered for that seasons CL with Madrid. So that would weaken City. Then Madrid sign MBappe, Mane and Umtitti, that would strengthen Madrid.

It just cannot happen. Logged Glory Glory Man United

Steve Göldby



Online



Posts: 9 956







Mountain KingPosts: 9 956 Re: BBCsport poll on what should happen to football season « Reply #3 on: Today at 09:19:28 AM » Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Today at 08:14:31 AM The season has to end by June 30th. Contracts expire at midnight June 30th.

Therell be several players leaving their clubs on the 1st July. I cannot see how it can go further than the 30th June.



UEFA have set a date of August 29th for the CL final, and three days earlier for the Europa Final.

How the fuck can that happen? Say for instance Man City get Real Madrid. Both teams will have new signings onboard and some of this seasons players will have been sold. Say city sell Aguero, Walker and Sane and bring in Verane, Bale and Isco all from Real Mardid, surely they wouldnt be able to play against Madrid due to them being registered for that seasons CL with Madrid. So that would weaken City. Then Madrid sign MBappe, Mane and Umtitti, that would strengthen Madrid.

It just cannot happen.



It shouldn't be that hard to extend all July 1st contracts en-masse for a couple of months.



Besides, a standard contract states: "This contract expires on 30th June or when the season finishes." It shouldn't be that hard to extend all July 1st contracts en-masse for a couple of months.Besides, a standard contract states: "This contract expires on 30th June or when the season finishes." Logged

Bill Buxton

Offline



Posts: 4 311





Posts: 4 311 Re: BBCsport poll on what should happen to football season « Reply #4 on: Today at 09:58:20 AM » The virus will have changed people's mindset. Until a proven vaccine is produced and administered then people will keep social distancing. Who will want to mix with crowds of other people? For the foreseeable future football is a non starter. Ditto air travel, cruising and tourism. As for pubs,cafes etc forget it. Logged