The season has to end by June 30th. Contracts expire at midnight June 30th.

Therell be several players leaving their clubs on the 1st July. I cannot see how it can go further than the 30th June.



UEFA have set a date of August 29th for the CL final, and three days earlier for the Europa Final.

How the fuck can that happen? Say for instance Man City get Real Madrid. Both teams will have new signings onboard and some of this seasons players will have been sold. Say city sell Aguero, Walker and Sane and bring in Verane, Bale and Isco all from Real Mardid, surely they wouldnt be able to play against Madrid due to them being registered for that seasons CL with Madrid. So that would weaken City. Then Madrid sign MBappe, Mane and Umtitti, that would strengthen Madrid.

It just cannot happen.



It shouldn't be that hard to extend all July 1st contracts en-masse for a couple of months.Besides, a standard contract states: "This contract expires on 30th June or when the season finishes."