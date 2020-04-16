BBCsport poll on what should happen to football season

April 16, 2020, 10:39:34 PM
BBCsport poll on what should happen to football season
Hugo First
« on: Today at 09:25:46 PM »
What should the Premier League do with the 2019-20 season?

This vote is now closed. Here are the final results.

Declare season null and void

39%

End season now and leave table as it is

12%

Base season on points-per-game average

8%

Finish season no matter how long it takes

28%

Hold festival of football ASAP to ensure all games played in short time

12%

Other

1%
Skinz
« Reply #1 on: Today at 10:24:00 PM »
I'm quite surprised by that. The scousers do love their polls. Internet cafes must be shut.
