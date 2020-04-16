BBCsport poll on what should happen to football season « on: Today at 09:25:46 PM » What should the Premier League do with the 2019-20 season?



This vote is now closed. Here are the final results.



Declare season null and void



39%



End season now and leave table as it is



12%



Base season on points-per-game average



8%



Finish season no matter how long it takes



28%



Hold festival of football ASAP to ensure all games played in short time



12%



Other



1%



