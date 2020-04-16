BBCsport poll on what should happen to football season Welcome, Guest. Please login or register. April 16, 2020, 10:39:34 PM News: UNBEATEN SINCE FEBRUARY.. ComeOnBoro.com Message Board ComeOnBoro.com ComeOnBoro.com Message Board BBCsport poll on what should happen to football season Pages: [1] Go Down « previous next » Author Topic: BBCsport poll on what should happen to football season (Read 37 times) Hugo First Offline Posts: 261 BBCsport poll on what should happen to football season « on: Today at 09:25:46 PM » What should the Premier League do with the 2019-20 season?This vote is now closed. Here are the final results.Declare season null and void39%End season now and leave table as it is12%Base season on points-per-game average8%Finish season no matter how long it takes28%Hold festival of football ASAP to ensure all games played in short time12%Other1% Logged Skinz Offline Posts: 2 185 Re: BBCsport poll on what should happen to football season « Reply #1 on: Today at 10:24:00 PM » I'm quite surprised by that. The scousers do love their polls. Internet cafes must be shut. Logged Pages: [1] Go Up « previous next » Jump to: Please select a destination: ----------------------------- ComeOnBoro.com ----------------------------- => ComeOnBoro.com Message Board 1 Hour 1 Day 1 Week 1 Month Forever Login with username, password and session length Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Loading...