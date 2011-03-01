Marton Road, 2009, I'm crossing over the road and there's a bloke lying face down in the pavement, unconscious. I see a cop car coming down the street so I try and flag him down. I've got eye contact with him, I'm pointing at the bloke lying in the street and the copper just looks away and drives off.
I call Boro Police the next day as I've got his car reg and they completely fob me off and tell me I must have been mistaken and it never really happened.
"...those vehicles are needed to serve the general public in any emergency..."