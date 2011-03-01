Cop van burned out in Hemmo Slums

Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
April 17, 2020, 11:26:36 AM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: UNBEATEN SINCE FEBRUARY..

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Cop van burned out in Hemmo Slums  (Read 382 times)
RIK MAYALL
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 11 302


Once in every lifetime


View Profile
« on: Yesterday at 06:13:27 PM »
31 year old arrested.

What a fucking cockwomble.

Enjoy your porridge cunt
Logged
Glory Glory Man United
CLEM FANDANGO
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 13 606



View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 06:16:59 PM »
It was on our street.

Luckily the coal wagon was untouched.

 oleary
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
THUNDER is a jolly nice chap who doesn't write offensive signatures anymore.......           THE GREAT BIG FANNY  :alastair:.
RedSteel
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 9 275

UTB


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 08:36:01 PM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Yesterday at 06:16:59 PM
It was on our street.

Luckily the coal wagon was untouched.

 oleary

 
Logged
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 495


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 05:07:10 AM »
Wants the book throwing at him for pulling a stunt like that.... like them or not those vehicles are needed to serve the general public in any emergency. Cowardly cunt's doing things like that to any emergency services vehicle need to be made an example of.
Logged
Steve Göldby
Mountain King
*****
Online Online

Posts: 9 956



View Profile WWW
« Reply #4 on: Today at 09:00:13 AM »
Marton Road, 2009, I'm crossing over the road and there's a bloke lying face down in the pavement, unconscious. I see a cop car coming down the street so I try and flag him down. I've got eye contact with him, I'm pointing at the bloke lying in the street and the copper just looks away and drives off.

I call Boro Police the next day as I've got his car reg and they completely fob me off and tell me I must have been mistaken and it never really happened.

"...those vehicles are needed to serve the general public in any emergency..."

 

 
Logged
Johnny Thunder
*****
Online Online

Posts: 11 710


Shit Stirring Cunt.


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Today at 09:02:04 AM »
They probably thought bigfoot was attacking the fuckin car.




 
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 14 329



View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Today at 10:36:12 AM »
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on Today at 09:02:04 AM
They probably thought bigfoot was attacking the fuckin car.




 

 charles charles charles charles
Logged
Steve Göldby
Mountain King
*****
Online Online

Posts: 9 956



View Profile WWW
« Reply #7 on: Today at 11:12:33 AM »
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on Today at 09:02:04 AM
They probably thought bigfoot was attacking the fuckin car.




 

This is exactly what's wrong with today's society - prats like you joking around about serious matters. Hang your head in shame.

  :basil:
Logged
Bernie
*****
Online Online

Posts: 5 219


View Profile
« Reply #8 on: Today at 11:18:00 AM »
Quote from: Steve Göldby on Today at 09:00:13 AM
Marton Road, 2009, I'm crossing over the road and there's a bloke lying face down in the pavement, unconscious. I see a cop car coming down the street so I try and flag him down. I've got eye contact with him, I'm pointing at the bloke lying in the street and the copper just looks away and drives off.

I call Boro Police the next day as I've got his car reg and they completely fob me off and tell me I must have been mistaken and it never really happened.

"...those vehicles are needed to serve the general public in any emergency..."

 

 

To be fair, if I saw you on the street I would carry on driving as well

 :nige:
Logged
Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 