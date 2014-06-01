Cop van burned out in Hemmo Slums

Author Topic: Cop van burned out in Hemmo Slums
RIK MAYALL
Once in every lifetime


« on: Yesterday at 06:13:27 PM »
31 year old arrested.

What a fucking cockwomble.

Enjoy your porridge cunt
CLEM FANDANGO
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 06:16:59 PM »
It was on our street.

Luckily the coal wagon was untouched.

 oleary
RedSteel
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 08:36:01 PM »
headset
« Reply #3 on: Today at 05:07:10 AM »
Wants the book throwing at him for pulling a stunt like that.... like them or not those vehicles are needed to serve the general public in any emergency. Cowardly cunt's doing things like that to any emergency services vehicle need to be made an example of.
