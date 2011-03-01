Battlenips.

April 18, 2020, 11:28:31 PM
News: UNBEATEN SINCE FEBRUARY..

Author Topic: Battlenips.  (Read 1413 times)
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #50 on: Yesterday at 10:31:36 AM »
44 and 48
clag01
« Reply #51 on: Yesterday at 12:50:57 PM »
34 and 38
CLEM FANDANGO
« Reply #52 on: Yesterday at 01:28:42 PM »
Quote from: Steve Göldby on Yesterday at 09:09:03 AM
34 & 39.

I note Clem and Crocky have shut the fuck up about being the only experts in this field since the results of round one were announced.

 :alastair: :pope2:
 

I was close.
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
CLEM FANDANGO
« Reply #53 on: Yesterday at 01:29:59 PM »
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on Yesterday at 07:37:00 AM




124 and 128.
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
RUBBERY RUBBERFACE
« Reply #54 on: Yesterday at 04:04:35 PM »
FORTY THREE AND FORTY EIGHT :like: :like:
CapsDave
« Reply #55 on: Yesterday at 04:28:22 PM »
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Yesterday at 10:07:28 AM
43 & 48

 mick
Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM
Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.
CLEM FANDANGO
« Reply #56 on: Yesterday at 04:55:07 PM »
Pssst...... THUNDER can you make one out of this lass so I stand a chance of winning one?



Keep it quiet.

 sshhh
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
clag01
« Reply #57 on: Yesterday at 05:10:36 PM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Yesterday at 04:55:07 PM
Pssst...... THUNDER can you make one out of this lass so I stand a chance of winning one?



Keep it quiet.

 sshhh

 :nige:
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Pack o cunts


« Reply #58 on: Yesterday at 07:45:37 PM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Yesterday at 04:55:07 PM
Pssst...... THUNDER can you make one out of this lass so I stand a chance of winning one?



Keep it quiet.

 sshhh

 :alf:
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Pack o cunts


« Reply #59 on: Yesterday at 07:45:56 PM »
43 and 48
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
TMG501
It's What's In The Groove That Counts


« Reply #60 on: Yesterday at 10:44:00 PM »
49 & 43
Johnny Thunder
Shit Stirring Cunt.


« Reply #61 on: Today at 07:25:43 AM »




39 and 42.


Goldby lad sneaks into the lead by a nipple.


Steve 2.
Teza 1.
Everyone else fuck all.




 jc




Round 3.











 





 :like:
King of the North
Duckyfuzz


« Reply #62 on: Today at 09:19:46 AM »
44 and 47
RIK MAYALL
Once in every lifetime


« Reply #63 on: Today at 10:15:13 AM »
44 38
Glory Glory Man United
Steve Göldby
Mountain King
View Profile WWW
« Reply #64 on: Today at 11:34:06 AM »
Battlenips is my new favourite game!  :chrisk: :pope2:
Johnny Thunder
Shit Stirring Cunt.


« Reply #65 on: Today at 11:35:29 AM »
 mcl
Steve Göldby
« Reply #66 on: Today at 11:37:18 AM »
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on Today at 11:35:29 AM
mcl

When's the deadline for round three?
Johnny Thunder
Shit Stirring Cunt.


« Reply #67 on: Today at 11:44:03 AM »
When I wake up in the morning.


 
Johnny Thunder
Shit Stirring Cunt.


« Reply #68 on: Today at 11:47:32 AM »
Why can't you do your entry now? Are you 'busy'?























 :wanker:








 mcl
PoliteDwarf
Not big and not clever


« Reply #69 on: Today at 11:53:50 AM »
33 & 37

Just got Mrs Dwarf to do the pose.  :pope2:
CoB scum
Johnny Thunder
Shit Stirring Cunt.


« Reply #70 on: Today at 11:58:51 AM »
 :mido:
clag01
« Reply #71 on: Today at 12:20:28 PM »
45 & 48
Steve Göldby
« Reply #72 on: Today at 01:12:48 PM »
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on Today at 11:47:32 AM
Why can't you do your entry now? Are you 'busy'?


It needs a lot of careful thought and consideration. These decisions can't be rushed.

 :chrisk:
PoliteDwarf
Not big and not clever


« Reply #73 on: Today at 01:19:31 PM »
Quote from: Steve Göldby on Today at 11:34:06 AM
Battlenips is my new favourite game!  :chrisk: :pope2:


Get it on Metal Talk with pics of Doro Pesch and that.
Logged
Steve Göldby
« Reply #74 on: Today at 01:41:53 PM »
69 and 73.

I've got a bit of an unfair advantage on round three and I'll reveal all after Johnny announces the result tomorrow.

All I will say for now is her birthday is two days away from mine and nights out in Wolverhampton can provide some very good memories.

 :pope2:
monkeyman
« Reply #75 on: Today at 01:48:45 PM »
Quote from: Steve Göldby on Today at 01:41:53 PM
69 and 73.

I've got a bit of an unfair advantage on round three and I'll reveal all after Johnny announces the result tomorrow.

All I will say for now is her birthday is two days away from mine and nights out in Wolverhampton can provide some very good memories.

 :pope2:
NIGHTS OUT IN WOLVERHAMPTON  oleary
sockets
« Reply #76 on: Today at 01:50:56 PM »
 44 - 37
CLEM FANDANGO
« Reply #77 on: Today at 01:51:09 PM »
FINALLY! MY KIND OF GIRL.

 

69 and 73

DOUGAL - I recognize her you lucky bastard.  I believe once described as having "the biggest boobs in Britain."
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
CLEM FANDANGO
« Reply #78 on: Today at 01:57:07 PM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Today at 01:51:09 PM
FINALLY! MY KIND OF GIRL.

 

69 and 73

DOUGAL - I recognize her you lucky bastard.  I believe once described as having "the biggest boobs in Britain."

TO BE CLEAR - I MEAN HER.  NOT YOU.

 mcl
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
Steve Göldby
« Reply #79 on: Today at 03:07:41 PM »
 :ukfist:
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Today at 01:57:07 PM
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Today at 01:51:09 PM
FINALLY! MY KIND OF GIRL.

 

69 and 73

DOUGAL - I recognize her you lucky bastard.  I believe once described as having "the biggest boobs in Britain."


TO BE CLEAR - I MEAN HER.  NOT YOU.

 mcl

Her surname has the same number of letters as mine. 
CLEM FANDANGO
« Reply #80 on: Today at 03:31:52 PM »
Quote from: Steve Göldby on Today at 03:07:41 PM

Her surname has the same number of letters as mine. 

And strangely has two men's names in it.

 mick
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
Johnny Thunder
Shit Stirring Cunt.


« Reply #81 on: Today at 05:10:15 PM »
Quote from: Steve Göldby on Today at 01:41:53 PM
69 and 73.

I've got a bit of an unfair advantage on round three and I'll reveal all after Johnny announces the result tomorrow.

All I will say for now is her birthday is two days away from mine and nights out in Wolverhampton can provide some very good memories.

 :pope2:


So av yer bucked her ye lucky cunt?



 
Steve Göldby
« Reply #82 on: Today at 05:21:28 PM »
Quote from: PoliteDwarf on Today at 01:19:31 PM
Quote from: Steve Göldby on Today at 11:34:06 AM
Battlenips is my new favourite game!  :chrisk: :pope2:


Get it on Metal Talk with pics of Doro Pesch and that.

I can see a couple of design faults with that idea... 
Steve Göldby
« Reply #83 on: Today at 05:22:42 PM »
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on Today at 05:10:15 PM
Quote from: Steve Göldby on Today at 01:41:53 PM
69 and 73.

I've got a bit of an unfair advantage on round three and I'll reveal all after Johnny announces the result tomorrow.

All I will say for now is her birthday is two days away from mine and nights out in Wolverhampton can provide some very good memories.

 :pope2:


So av yer bucked her ye lucky cunt?



 

How do you define luck Johnny boy? I think you make your own in this life.  :chrisk:
Johnny Thunder
Shit Stirring Cunt.


« Reply #84 on: Today at 05:32:48 PM »
So you fuckin raped her.







 
Johnny Thunder
Shit Stirring Cunt.


« Reply #85 on: Today at 05:33:57 PM »
You certainly do quite well with the ladies like.




 jc
TerryCochranesSocks
Pull your socks up Tel.


« Reply #86 on: Today at 05:39:20 PM »
35 and 37
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
Skinz
« Reply #87 on: Today at 10:38:30 PM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Yesterday at 04:55:07 PM
Pssst...... THUNDER can you make one out of this lass so I stand a chance of winning one?



Keep it quiet.

 sshhh

Penzance and Hastings.
CapsDave
« Reply #88 on: Today at 11:03:22 PM »
43 & 36 
Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM
Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.
Ural Quntz
Pack o cunts


« Reply #89 on: Today at 11:10:30 PM »
53 and 48
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
