« Reply #50 on: Today at 10:31:36 AM »

CLEM FANDANGO

Online



Posts: 13 617







Posts: 13 617 Re: Battlenips. « Reply #52 on: Today at 01:28:42 PM » Quote from: Steve Göldby on Today at 09:09:03 AM



I note Clem and Crocky have shut the fuck up about being the only experts in this field since the results of round one were announced.







34 & 39.I note Clem and Crocky have shut the fuck up about being the only experts in this field since the results of round one were announced.

I was close. I was close. Logged Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19

Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY

. THUNDER is a jolly nice chap who doesn't write offensive signatures anymore....... THE GREAT BIG FANNY