Battlenips.

Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
April 17, 2020, 05:06:56 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: UNBEATEN SINCE FEBRUARY..

Pages: 1 [2]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Battlenips.  (Read 921 times)
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 14 331



View Profile
« Reply #50 on: Today at 10:31:36 AM »
44 and 48
Logged
clag01
***
Offline Offline

Posts: 146


View Profile
« Reply #51 on: Today at 12:50:57 PM »
34 and 38
Logged
CLEM FANDANGO
*****
Online Online

Posts: 13 617



View Profile
« Reply #52 on: Today at 01:28:42 PM »
Quote from: Steve Göldby on Today at 09:09:03 AM
34 & 39.

I note Clem and Crocky have shut the fuck up about being the only experts in this field since the results of round one were announced.

 :alastair: :pope2:
 

I was close.
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
THUNDER is a jolly nice chap who doesn't write offensive signatures anymore.......           THE GREAT BIG FANNY  :alastair:.
CLEM FANDANGO
*****
Online Online

Posts: 13 617



View Profile
« Reply #53 on: Today at 01:29:59 PM »
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on Today at 07:37:00 AM




124 and 128.
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
THUNDER is a jolly nice chap who doesn't write offensive signatures anymore.......           THE GREAT BIG FANNY  :alastair:.
RUBBERY RUBBERFACE
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 521


View Profile
« Reply #54 on: Today at 04:04:35 PM »
FORTY THREE AND FORTY EIGHT :like: :like:
Logged
CapsDave
*****
Online Online

Posts: 4 600


View Profile
« Reply #55 on: Today at 04:28:22 PM »
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Today at 10:07:28 AM
43 & 48

 mick
Logged
Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM
Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.
CLEM FANDANGO
*****
Online Online

Posts: 13 617



View Profile
« Reply #56 on: Today at 04:55:07 PM »
Pssst...... THUNDER can you make one out of this lass so I stand a chance of winning one?



Keep it quiet.

 sshhh
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
THUNDER is a jolly nice chap who doesn't write offensive signatures anymore.......           THE GREAT BIG FANNY  :alastair:.
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 