Battlenips.

Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
April 16, 2020, 02:35:18 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: UNBEATEN SINCE FEBRUARY..

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Battlenips.  (Read 81 times)
Johnny Thunder
*****
Online Online

Posts: 11 698


Shit Stirring Cunt.


View Profile
« on: Today at 01:56:36 PM »
Guess away boys. One go each. No fuckin edits ye cheatin cunts.


 mcl


When I've done them all, I will tally up and declare a winner.


 :like:
Logged
TerryCochranesSocks
*****
Online Online

Posts: 7 121


Pull your socks up Tel.


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 02:07:57 PM »
56 & 55
« Last Edit: Today at 02:14:31 PM by TerryCochranesSocks » Logged
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
Johnny Thunder
*****
Online Online

Posts: 11 698


Shit Stirring Cunt.


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 02:09:30 PM »
She has two nips ye fuckin useless cunt Teza.


 mcl
Logged
Johnny Thunder
*****
Online Online

Posts: 11 698


Shit Stirring Cunt.


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 02:10:11 PM »
I will allow you an edit just this once.



 jc
Logged
El Capitan
*****
Online Online

Posts: 41 026


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Today at 02:12:35 PM »
clem will be hoping for 94 and 98 
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Johnny Thunder
*****
Online Online

Posts: 11 698


Shit Stirring Cunt.


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Today at 02:14:37 PM »
 
Logged
TerryCochranesSocks
*****
Online Online

Posts: 7 121


Pull your socks up Tel.


View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Today at 02:15:03 PM »
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on Today at 02:09:30 PM
She has two nips ye fuckin useless cunt Teza.


 mcl

Thought there might be a prize for each.
 :alf:
Logged
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
Johnny Thunder
*****
Online Online

Posts: 11 698


Shit Stirring Cunt.


View Profile
« Reply #7 on: Today at 02:20:08 PM »
 monkey
Logged
Artois
***
Online Online

Posts: 199


View Profile
« Reply #8 on: Today at 02:27:41 PM »
69 and 70  :duh:
Logged
Minge
*****
Online Online

Posts: 9 416

Superstar


View Profile
« Reply #9 on: Today at 02:33:24 PM »
67 and 74
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 