April 16, 2020, 08:46:12 PM
News: UNBEATEN SINCE FEBRUARY..

Topic: Tuncay - All goals series
Ural Quntz
« on: Today at 01:23:59 PM »
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5cYemzc2kcw

We've had some fantastic finishers and Tuncay was one of the best - some of these are stunning!

Goal #3 probably one of the best team goals ever
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
Johnny Thunder
« Reply #1 on: Today at 01:28:57 PM »
 :like:
Artois
« Reply #2 on: Today at 01:52:06 PM »
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on Today at 01:28:57 PM
:like:



Wish he played in a decent team he could of been amazing. He had shite all around him
Gramsci
« Reply #3 on: Today at 06:10:38 PM »
Quality player. Always put a shift in and genuinely looked like he enjoyed playing for us  :like:
CLEM FANDANGO
« Reply #4 on: Today at 06:14:07 PM »
Can we have an Adam Clayton All Goal Series?

 :meltdown:
T_Bone
« Reply #5 on: Today at 08:08:48 PM »
Tuncay was class  :like:

He was never the same after Liverpool come in for him, his head went  :gaz:

Wasn't the first time the scouse cunts fucked us over neither  :unlike:
