20 months?

April 16, 2020, 06:48:20 PM
News: UNBEATEN SINCE FEBRUARY..

Author Topic: 20 months?  (Read 224 times)
Bobupanddown
Posts: 2 364


« on: Today at 01:16:00 PM »
This vile cunt should get the noose.

https://www.birminghammail.co.uk/news/uk-news/vile-dj-haitch-macklin-who-18100580
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
Johnny Thunder
Posts: 11 704


Shit Stirring Cunt.


« Reply #1 on: Today at 01:34:11 PM »
They have put stringent measures in place on how he uses a computer though Bob, so everything should be OK now.





Fuckin criminal.
Steve Göldby
Mountain King
Posts: 9 950



« Reply #2 on: Today at 03:44:46 PM »
Twenty months is a ridiculously light sentence.  :duh:
CLEM FANDANGO
Posts: 13 598



« Reply #3 on: Today at 03:47:59 PM »
Death penalty.

 oleary
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
THUNDER rims chicks with dicks.
Westlane_rightwinger
Posts: 626


Fred West ruined my wife


« Reply #4 on: Today at 06:19:53 PM »
The Judiciary have always been very lenient with sex cases.

Peter Fox could not help himself with them.
