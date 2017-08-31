Captain Tom 12 million Welcome, Guest. Please login or register. April 17, 2020, 07:13:31 AM News: UNBEATEN SINCE FEBRUARY.. ComeOnBoro.com Message Board ComeOnBoro.com ComeOnBoro.com Message Board Captain Tom 12 million Pages: [1] Go Down « previous next » Author Topic: Captain Tom 12 million (Read 407 times) Minge Online Posts: 9 417 Superstar Captain Tom 12 million « on: Yesterday at 07:35:24 AM » Amazing Hopefully the full amount whatever it ends up being goes to the nhs Logged Wee_Willie Offline Posts: 8 675 Re: Captain Tom 12 million « Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 07:50:17 AM » Hopefully does not go to paying more incompetent grey suits and fat pensions. Logged Johnny Thunder Offline Posts: 11 704 Shit Stirring Cunt. Re: Captain Tom 12 million « Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 07:53:58 AM » Maybe they can use this to fund proper dance lessons for all Doctors and Nurses. Logged Bobupanddown Offline Posts: 2 365 Re: Captain Tom 12 million « Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 08:57:50 AM » This is where that money goes Every NHS trust in the country has a director and assistant director, plus then managers and staff of equality and diversity. You people don't get it, the government doesn't manage money once it goes into the NHS. Its the NHS that built, staffed and runs a clinic for transgender children where they use YOUR money to give hormone blockers and perform sex change operations on children. (Some as young as 9). Logged Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AMThere is nothing socialist about China Wee_Willie Offline Posts: 8 675 Re: Captain Tom 12 million « Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 09:06:23 AM » It doesn't stop lefty outlets like the BBC blaming the government the NHS for not having sufficient PPE etc.They ignore the fact that for over 10 years since the Lansley Bill, the NHS is run autonomously. Or do they think the likes of Matt Hancock should be defining strategy around PPE procurement and stock levels, in case of a pandemic and having numerous supply chains as back up? The NHS is run like our councils - shambolically. Logged Bob End and his Sexy Bitch Offline Posts: 14 325 Re: Captain Tom 12 million « Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 09:10:44 AM » Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 08:57:50 AMThis is where that money goes Every NHS trust in the country has a director and assistant director, plus then managers and staff of equality and diversity. You people don't get it, the government doesn't manage money once it goes into the NHS. Its the NHS that built, staffed and runs a clinic for transgender children where they use YOUR money to give hormone blockers and perform sex change operations on children. (Some as young as 9). You actually make me spew sometimes. Logged El Capitan Offline Posts: 41 032 Re: Captain Tom 12 million « Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 09:43:15 AM » A nice positive, heart warming news story. COBs flat earth Beavis and Butthead hate anything like that. It depresses me to even imagine being as miserable as GayBob Logged Rob Nichols ruined my life. PoliteDwarf Offline Posts: 9 477 Not big and not clever Re: Captain Tom 12 million « Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 10:21:41 AM » Anyway...well done to the lad. Logged CoB scum Johnny Thunder Offline Posts: 11 704 Shit Stirring Cunt. Re: Captain Tom 12 million « Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 10:37:14 AM » Proper fuckin hero. Logged plazmuh Offline Posts: 13 661 Re: Captain Tom 12 million « Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 11:39:36 AM » NOT ALL SUPERHEROES WEAR CAPES SOME WEAR MEDALSThis morning, as Captain Tom Moore completed his challenge to walk 100 laps of his garden, soldiers from The Yorkshire Regiment (a regiment formed from Tom's old regiment The Duke of Wellington's) surprised him with a guard of honour, at a safe distance.Captain Tom Moore has raised over £12m for NHS charities 👏 Logged RedSteel Offline Posts: 9 275 UTB Re: Captain Tom 12 million « Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 11:47:35 AM » Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 09:43:15 AMA nice positive, heart warming news story. COBs flat earth Beavis and Butthead hate anything like that. It depresses me to even imagine being as miserable as GayBob Logged Bobupanddown Offline Posts: 2 365 Re: Captain Tom 12 million « Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 01:17:47 PM » Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 09:43:15 AMA nice positive, heart warming news story. COBs flat earth Beavis and Butthead hate anything like that. It depresses me to even imagine being as miserable as GayBobAbsolutely not, I think its incredible what the old timer has achieved, I was responding to the post that said 'let's hope the money goes to Frontline staff" or something along those lines. Logged Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AMThere is nothing socialist about China Oldfield Offline Posts: 651 Re: Captain Tom 12 million « Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 02:37:00 PM » The NHS goes through around £15 million quid every day..... all year.Great effort but it will just be wasted on diversity coordinators, head of tweeting and paying out negligence claims against the NHS. Logged T_Bone Offline Posts: 1 824 Re: Captain Tom 12 million « Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 03:38:51 PM » Difference between him and that melt Sam Smith, whose been crying cos he has to self isolate Captain Tom is a true British hero Logged You're a big man, but you're in bad shape. For me it's a full time job. nekder365 Offline Posts: 532 Re: Captain Tom 12 million « Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 03:42:56 PM » Quote from: T_Bone on Yesterday at 03:38:51 PMDifference between him and that melt Sam Smith, whose been crying cos he has to self isolate Captain Tom is a true British hero Spot on.....Im on 12 weeks but i love it....Just didnt know the Mrs could talk so much...........Well done Major (soon to be Sir) Tom................. Logged Bobupanddown Offline Posts: 2 365 Re: Captain Tom 12 million « Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 05:11:24 PM » Quote from: T_Bone on Yesterday at 03:38:51 PMDifference between him and that melt Sam Smith, whose been crying cos he has to self isolate Captain Tom is a true British hero Logged Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AMThere is nothing socialist about China El Capitan Offline Posts: 41 032 Re: Captain Tom 12 million « Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 05:18:55 PM » Quote from: T_Bone on Yesterday at 03:38:51 PMDifference between him and that melt Sam Smith, whose been crying cos he they has to self isolate Captain Tom is a true British hero Logged Rob Nichols ruined my life. T_Bone Offline Posts: 1 824 Re: Captain Tom 12 million « Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 08:04:53 PM » Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 05:18:55 PMQuote from: T_Bone on Yesterday at 03:38:51 PMDifference between him and that melt Sam Smith, whose been crying cos he they has to self isolate Captain Tom is a true British hero FFS have a day off will ya Logged You're a big man, but you're in bad shape. For me it's a full time job. headset Offline Posts: 495 Re: Captain Tom 12 million « Reply #18 on: Today at 05:12:24 AM » Unbelievable amount of money getting raised by him.....And war hero to go with it..... You don't get better than that.....Soon to be 100 not out as well.... Proper hero Logged Pages: [1] Go Up « previous next » Jump to: Please select a destination: ----------------------------- ComeOnBoro.com ----------------------------- => ComeOnBoro.com Message Board 1 Hour 1 Day 1 Week 1 Month Forever Login with username, password and session length Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Loading...