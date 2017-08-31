Captain Tom 12 million

April 17, 2020, 07:13:31 AM
News: UNBEATEN SINCE FEBRUARY..

Author Topic: Captain Tom 12 million  (Read 407 times)
Minge
Superstar


« on: Yesterday at 07:35:24 AM »
Amazing  mick :like:

Hopefully the full amount whatever it ends up being goes to the nhs
Wee_Willie
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 07:50:17 AM »
Hopefully does not go to paying more incompetent grey suits and fat pensions.
Johnny Thunder
Shit Stirring Cunt.


« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 07:53:58 AM »
Maybe they can use this to fund proper dance lessons for all Doctors and Nurses.




 :like:
Bobupanddown
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 08:57:50 AM »
This is where that money goes



Every NHS trust in the country has a director and assistant director, plus then managers and staff of equality and diversity.

You people don't get it, the government doesn't manage money once it goes into the NHS.

Its the NHS that built, staffed and runs a clinic for transgender children where they use YOUR money to give hormone blockers and perform sex change operations on children. (Some as young as 9).
Wee_Willie
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 09:06:23 AM »
It doesn't stop lefty outlets like the BBC blaming the government the NHS for not having sufficient PPE etc.

They ignore the fact that for over 10 years since the Lansley Bill, the NHS is run autonomously.

Or do they think the likes of Matt Hancock should be defining strategy around PPE procurement and stock levels, in case of a pandemic and having numerous supply chains as back up?

The NHS is run like our councils - shambolically.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 09:10:44 AM »
You actually make me spew sometimes.
El Capitan
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 09:43:15 AM »
A nice positive, heart warming news story. COBs flat earth Beavis and Butthead hate anything like that.



It depresses me to even imagine being as miserable as GayBob
PoliteDwarf
Not big and not clever


« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 10:21:41 AM »
Anyway...well done to the lad.
Johnny Thunder
Shit Stirring Cunt.


« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 10:37:14 AM »
 jc



Proper fuckin hero.




 :like:
plazmuh
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 11:39:36 AM »
NOT ALL SUPERHEROES WEAR CAPES SOME WEAR MEDALS


This morning, as Captain Tom Moore completed his challenge to walk 100 laps of his garden, soldiers from The Yorkshire Regiment (a regiment formed from Tom's old regiment The Duke of Wellington's) surprised him with a guard of honour, at a safe distance.

Captain Tom Moore has raised over £12m for NHS charities 👏



 :homer: :homer:
RedSteel
UTB


« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 11:47:35 AM »
Bobupanddown
« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 01:17:47 PM »
Absolutely not, I think its incredible what the old timer has achieved, I was responding to the post that said 'let's hope the money goes to Frontline staff" or something along those lines.

Oldfield
« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 02:37:00 PM »
The NHS goes through around £15 million quid every day..... all year.

Great effort but it will just be wasted on diversity coordinators, head of tweeting and paying out negligence claims against the NHS.
T_Bone
« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 03:38:51 PM »
Difference between him and that melt Sam Smith, whose been crying cos he has to self isolate  souey

Captain Tom is a true British hero  :ukfist:
nekder365
« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 03:42:56 PM »
Spot on.....Im on 12 weeks but i love it....Just didnt know the Mrs could talk so much...........Well done Major (soon to be Sir) Tom.................
Bobupanddown
« Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 05:11:24 PM »
 :like: :like: :beer: :ukfist:
El Capitan
« Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 05:18:55 PM »
T_Bone
« Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 08:04:53 PM »
FFS have a day off will ya  lost
headset
« Reply #18 on: Today at 05:12:24 AM »
Unbelievable amount of money getting raised by him.....And war hero to go with it..... You don't get better than that.....Soon to be 100 not out as well.... Proper hero :like:
