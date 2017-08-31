Minge

Posts: 9 417Superstar Captain Tom 12 million « on: Yesterday at 07:35:24 AM »



Hopefully the full amount whatever it ends up being goes to the nhs Amazing

Re: Captain Tom 12 million « Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 07:50:17 AM » Hopefully does not go to paying more incompetent grey suits and fat pensions.

Re: Captain Tom 12 million « Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 07:53:58 AM »









Maybe they can use this to fund proper dance lessons for all Doctors and Nurses.

Re: Captain Tom 12 million « Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 08:57:50 AM »







Every NHS trust in the country has a director and assistant director, plus then managers and staff of equality and diversity.



You people don't get it, the government doesn't manage money once it goes into the NHS.



Every NHS trust in the country has a director and assistant director, plus then managers and staff of equality and diversity.

You people don't get it, the government doesn't manage money once it goes into the NHS.

Its the NHS that built, staffed and runs a clinic for transgender children where they use YOUR money to give hormone blockers and perform sex change operations on children. (Some as young as 9). This is where that money goes





Re: Captain Tom 12 million « Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 09:06:23 AM » It doesn't stop lefty outlets like the BBC blaming the government the NHS for not having sufficient PPE etc.



They ignore the fact that for over 10 years since the Lansley Bill, the NHS is run autonomously.



Or do they think the likes of Matt Hancock should be defining strategy around PPE procurement and stock levels, in case of a pandemic and having numerous supply chains as back up?



The NHS is run like our councils - shambolically.

You actually make me spew sometimes.

Re: Captain Tom 12 million « Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 09:43:15 AM » A nice positive, heart warming news story. COBs flat earth Beavis and Butthead hate anything like that.

It depresses me to even imagine being as miserable as GayBob







It depresses me to even imagine being as miserable as GayBob Logged Rob Nichols ruined my life.

Re: Captain Tom 12 million « Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 10:21:41 AM » Anyway...well done to the lad.

This morning, as Captain Tom Moore completed his challenge to walk 100 laps of his garden, soldiers from The Yorkshire Regiment (a regiment formed from Tom's old regiment The Duke of Wellington's) surprised him with a guard of honour, at a safe distance.



Captain Tom Moore has raised over £12m for NHS charities 👏







NOT ALL SUPERHEROES WEAR CAPES SOME WEAR MEDALS
This morning, as Captain Tom Moore completed his challenge to walk 100 laps of his garden, soldiers from The Yorkshire Regiment (a regiment formed from Tom's old regiment The Duke of Wellington's) surprised him with a guard of honour, at a safe distance.

Captain Tom Moore has raised over £12m for NHS charities 👏

Re: Captain Tom 12 million « Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 02:37:00 PM » The NHS goes through around £15 million quid every day..... all year.



Great effort but it will just be wasted on diversity coordinators, head of tweeting and paying out negligence claims against the NHS.



Logged

Re: Captain Tom 12 million « Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 03:38:51 PM »



Difference between him and that melt Sam Smith, whose been crying cos he has to self isolate
Captain Tom is a true British hero