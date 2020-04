Minge

Offline



Posts: 9 415



Superstar





Posts: 9 415Superstar Captain Tom 12 million « on: Today at 07:35:24 AM »



Hopefully the full amount whatever it ends up being goes to the nhs AmazingHopefully the full amount whatever it ends up being goes to the nhs Logged

Wee_Willie

Offline



Posts: 8 675







Posts: 8 675 Re: Captain Tom 12 million « Reply #1 on: Today at 07:50:17 AM » Hopefully does not go to paying more incompetent grey suits and fat pensions. Logged

Johnny Thunder

Offline



Posts: 11 689





Shit Stirring Cunt.





Posts: 11 689Shit Stirring Cunt. Re: Captain Tom 12 million « Reply #2 on: Today at 07:53:58 AM »









Maybe they can use this to fund proper dance lessons for all Doctors and Nurses. Logged

Bobupanddown

Offline



Posts: 2 360





Posts: 2 360 Re: Captain Tom 12 million « Reply #3 on: Today at 08:57:50 AM »







Every NHS trust in the country has a director and assistant director, plus then managers and staff of equality and diversity.



You people don't get it, the government doesn't manage money once it goes into the NHS.



Its the NHS that built, staffed and runs a clinic for transgender children where they use YOUR money to give hormone blockers and perform sex change operations on children. (Some as young as 9). This is where that money goesEvery NHS trust in the country has a director and assistant director, plus then managers and staff of equality and diversity.You people don't get it, the government doesn't manage money once it goes into the NHS.Its the NHS that built, staffed and runs a clinic for transgender children where they use YOUR money to give hormone blockers and perform sex change operations on children. (Some as young as 9). Logged Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM There is nothing socialist about China





Wee_Willie

Offline



Posts: 8 675







Posts: 8 675 Re: Captain Tom 12 million « Reply #4 on: Today at 09:06:23 AM » It doesn't stop lefty outlets like the BBC blaming the government the NHS for not having sufficient PPE etc.



They ignore the fact that for over 10 years since the Lansley Bill, the NHS is run autonomously.



Or do they think the likes of Matt Hancock should be defining strategy around PPE procurement and stock levels, in case of a pandemic and having numerous supply chains as back up?



The NHS is run like our councils - shambolically. Logged

Bob End and his Sexy Bitch

Offline



Posts: 14 323







Posts: 14 323 Re: Captain Tom 12 million « Reply #5 on: Today at 09:10:44 AM » Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 08:57:50 AM







Every NHS trust in the country has a director and assistant director, plus then managers and staff of equality and diversity.



You people don't get it, the government doesn't manage money once it goes into the NHS.



Its the NHS that built, staffed and runs a clinic for transgender children where they use YOUR money to give hormone blockers and perform sex change operations on children. (Some as young as 9).

This is where that money goesEvery NHS trust in the country has a director and assistant director, plus then managers and staff of equality and diversity.You people don't get it, the government doesn't manage money once it goes into the NHS.Its the NHS that built, staffed and runs a clinic for transgender children where they use YOUR money to give hormone blockers and perform sex change operations on children. (Some as young as 9).

You actually make me spew sometimes. You actually make me spew sometimes. Logged

El Capitan

Offline



Posts: 41 025





Posts: 41 025 Re: Captain Tom 12 million « Reply #6 on: Today at 09:43:15 AM » A nice positive, heart warming news story. COBís flat earth Beavis and Butthead hate anything like that.







It depresses me to even imagine being as miserable as GayBob Logged Rob Nichols ruined my life.

PoliteDwarf

Online



Posts: 9 475





Not big and not clever





Posts: 9 475Not big and not clever Re: Captain Tom 12 million « Reply #7 on: Today at 10:21:41 AM » Anyway...well done to the lad. Logged CoB scum