Anyone remember Jonker and Jonah from the 70s?

April 16, 2020, 08:46:07 PM
Author Topic: Anyone remember Jonker and Jonah from the 70s?
Holgateoldskool
« on: Yesterday at 06:50:53 PM »
Two guys from the 70s, the days of Boro Boot Boys? Jonker , wasnt he from Stockton?
monkeyman
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 06:56:43 PM »
AYE JONKA TEASDALE
Holgateoldskool
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 06:57:56 PM »
Thats him!
Tom_Trinder
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 06:58:49 PM »
 Always thought he was from the Boro?
Holgateoldskool
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 07:00:05 PM »
During those times it wasnt unusual for you to have to hang your Doc Martens outside the Holgate stand!
Holgateoldskool
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 07:00:58 PM »
I heard Stockton - might have told the police that!!
nekder365
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 07:03:06 PM »
Jonka was a "face" back in the day.
Wee_Willie
« Reply #7 on: Today at 07:53:17 AM »
Jonah was a bad influence on him jc
Boss88
« Reply #8 on: Today at 08:31:19 PM »
Theres another Jonka Teasdale from ormesby whos a scaff he used to go with the Boro in the 80s
monkeyman
« Reply #9 on: Today at 08:34:08 PM »
THATS NOT HIM  oleary
