Anyone remember Jonker and Jonah from the 70s? Welcome, Guest. Please login or register. April 16, 2020, 08:46:02 PM News: UNBEATEN SINCE FEBRUARY.. ComeOnBoro.com Message Board ComeOnBoro.com ComeOnBoro.com Message Board Anyone remember Jonker and Jonah from the 70s? Pages: [1] Go Down « previous next » Author Topic: Anyone remember Jonker and Jonah from the 70s? (Read 344 times) Holgateoldskool Offline Posts: 1 064 Anyone remember Jonker and Jonah from the 70s? « on: Yesterday at 06:50:53 PM » Two guys from the 70s, the days of Boro Boot Boys? Jonker , wasnt he from Stockton? Logged monkeyman Online Posts: 9 153 Re: Anyone remember Jonker and Jonah from the 70s? « Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 06:56:43 PM » AYE JONKA TEASDALE Logged Holgateoldskool Offline Posts: 1 064 Re: Anyone remember Jonker and Jonah from the 70s? « Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 06:57:56 PM » Thats him! Logged Tom_Trinder Offline Posts: 1 575 Re: Anyone remember Jonker and Jonah from the 70s? « Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 06:58:49 PM » Always thought he was from the Boro? Logged Holgateoldskool Offline Posts: 1 064 Re: Anyone remember Jonker and Jonah from the 70s? « Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 07:00:05 PM » During those times it wasnt unusual for you to have to hang your Doc Martens outside the Holgate stand! Logged Holgateoldskool Offline Posts: 1 064 Re: Anyone remember Jonker and Jonah from the 70s? « Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 07:00:58 PM » I heard Stockton - might have told the police that!! Logged nekder365 Offline Posts: 532 Re: Anyone remember Jonker and Jonah from the 70s? « Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 07:03:06 PM » Jonka was a "face" back in the day. Logged Wee_Willie Offline Posts: 8 675 Re: Anyone remember Jonker and Jonah from the 70s? « Reply #7 on: Today at 07:53:17 AM » Jonah was a bad influence on him Logged Boss88 Online Posts: 413 Re: Anyone remember Jonker and Jonah from the 70s? « Reply #8 on: Today at 08:31:19 PM » Theres another Jonka Teasdale from ormesby whos a scaff he used to go with the Boro in the 80s Logged monkeyman Online Posts: 9 153 Re: Anyone remember Jonker and Jonah from the 70s? « Reply #9 on: Today at 08:34:08 PM » Quote from: Boss88 on Today at 08:31:19 PMTheres another Jonka Teasdale from ormesby whos a scaff he used to go with the Boro in the 80s THATS NOT HIM Logged Pages: [1] Go Up « previous next » Jump to: Please select a destination: ----------------------------- ComeOnBoro.com ----------------------------- => ComeOnBoro.com Message Board 1 Hour 1 Day 1 Week 1 Month Forever Login with username, password and session length Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Loading...