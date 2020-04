Bobupanddown

Posts: 2 359 The truth will out « on: Today at 04:44:46 PM » The World Health Organization blocked doctors from urging countries to impose border controls to stop the spread of coronavirus, it has been revealed.



While the organization was demanding countries impose zero border controls, it was also campaigning against the profiling of international travelers in order to prevent the “stigmatization” of Chinese people (hurt feelings).



We first reported on the WHO telling countries not to impose travel bans back at the end of January, when the organization released a statement urging against “any travel or trade restriction” while demanding countries not engage in “discrimination” in their handling of the coronavirus outbreak.



In early February, Director-General of the World Health Organization Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus re-iterated this in a statement in which he said that travel restrictions “can have the effect of increasing fear and stigma.”



Right up until the end of February, the WHO continued “to advise against the application of travel or trade restrictions to countries experiencing COVID-19 outbreaks,” despite the rapid spread of the disease.



It has now been revealed that medical experts who were urging countries to impose border controls were silenced.





