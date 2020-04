headset

Online



Posts: 491





Posts: 491

Re: NHS figures - hospitals 4 times emptier than normal « Reply #51 on: Today at 09:29:07 AM » Quote from: Wee_Willie on Today at 09:07:51 AM Quote from: Johnny Thunder on Today at 09:00:42 AM













Johnny doesn't need any bog roll today now his brown button is sparkling clean

Johnny doesn't need any bog roll today now his brown button is sparkling clean



Whilst jonny comes across as a decent lad so i couldn't disagree with ozzy. I agree with willie .... clear bell-end polishing of another poster should be outlawed and frowned upon like snitching is.... Whilst jonny comes across as a decent lad so i couldn't disagree with ozzy. I agree with willie .... clear bell-end polishing of another poster should be outlawed and frowned upon like snitching is....