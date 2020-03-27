NHS figures - hospitals 4 times emptier than normal

Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
April 15, 2020, 09:04:55 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: UNBEATEN SINCE FEBRUARY..

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: NHS figures - hospitals 4 times emptier than normal  (Read 462 times)
Bobupanddown
*****
Online Online

Posts: 2 359


View Profile
« on: Today at 02:22:20 PM »
Tens of thousands of NHS hospital beds remain unoccupied amid the coronavirus crisis  about four times the normal number  due to huge ongoing efforts to free up space, and a slowdown in admissions from other causes, reports HSJ.

Figures from the national NHS operational dashboard, seen by HSJ, show that 40.9 per cent of NHS general acute beds were unoccupied as of the weekend  37,500 of the total 91,600 relevant beds recorded in the data. That is 4,500 more than the 33,000 the NHS said had been freed up on 27 March, and nearly four times the normal amount of free acute beds at this time of year.

Meanwhile, NHS bosses have said that a new Nightingale Hospital built in Tyne and Wear to deal with extra coronavirus patients may now never be needed.

I dont think we will need to open, said Martin Wilson, chief operating officer for Newcastle Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust.
Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
Steve Göldby
Mountain King
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 9 947



View Profile WWW
« Reply #1 on: Today at 02:38:14 PM »
Good post JayJay. Won't be needing as many Ozzy Porters as anticapated then.  :like:
Logged
Nobby_Barnes
***
Offline Offline

Posts: 105


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 02:42:00 PM »
Thought as much...what a cretin !
Logged
Artois
***
Online Online

Posts: 197


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 02:48:38 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 02:22:20 PM
Tens of thousands of NHS hospital beds remain unoccupied amid the coronavirus crisis  about four times the normal number  due to huge ongoing efforts to free up space, and a slowdown in admissions from other causes, reports HSJ.

Figures from the national NHS operational dashboard, seen by HSJ, show that 40.9 per cent of NHS general acute beds were unoccupied as of the weekend  37,500 of the total 91,600 relevant beds recorded in the data. That is 4,500 more than the 33,000 the NHS said had been freed up on 27 March, and nearly four times the normal amount of free acute beds at this time of year.

Meanwhile, NHS bosses have said that a new Nightingale Hospital built in Tyne and Wear to deal with extra coronavirus patients may now never be needed.

I dont think we will need to open, said Martin Wilson, chief operating officer for Newcastle Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust.





You chat more shite than jayjay bobster lad
Logged
Ben G
Mountain King
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 3 790


View Profile WWW
« Reply #4 on: Today at 03:15:55 PM »
How is being gay treating you ?
Logged
Tory Cunt
CLEM FANDANGO
*****
Online Online

Posts: 13 577



View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Today at 03:52:12 PM »
Quote from: Ben G on Today at 03:15:55 PM
How is being gay treating you ?

Maybe a name change to Nobupanddown would help.

 :pd:
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
THUNDER wanks off trannies and gargles with their sticky white love piss.
Steve Göldby
Mountain King
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 9 947



View Profile WWW
« Reply #6 on: Today at 04:11:08 PM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Today at 03:52:12 PM
Quote from: Ben G on Today at 03:15:55 PM
How is being gay treating you ?

Maybe a name change to Nobupanddown would help.

 :pd:

GayGay would be better  :basil:
Logged
Bobupanddown
*****
Online Online

Posts: 2 359


View Profile
« Reply #7 on: Today at 04:36:22 PM »
Quote from: Ben G on Today at 03:15:55 PM
How is being gay treating you ?

Is homophobic rhetoric a pre requisite of being an admin on this board?
Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
Bobupanddown
*****
Online Online

Posts: 2 359


View Profile
« Reply #8 on: Today at 04:41:01 PM »
Quote from: Steve Göldby on Today at 02:38:14 PM
Good post JayJay. Won't be needing as many Ozzy Porters as anticapated then.  :like:

You know full well I only have one account, the one you or Ben decided to reset the password on and make that post yesterday.


I never masked or hidden my IP address nor have I have used a VPN.
Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
Steve Göldby
Mountain King
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 9 947



View Profile WWW
« Reply #9 on: Today at 04:45:22 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 04:41:01 PM

...the one you or Ben decided to reset the password on and make that post yesterday.


Ozzy will be delighted you are back. He was so worried about you, he was also making insinuations about security. 

 :nige:
Logged
MF(c) DOOM
*****
Online Online

Posts: 4 033



View Profile
« Reply #10 on: Today at 04:54:58 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 04:36:22 PM
Quote from: Ben G on Today at 03:15:55 PM
How is being gay treating you ?

Is homophobic rhetoric a pre requisite of being an admin on this board?

You'd be well qualified if it is
Logged
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 41 024


View Profile
« Reply #11 on: Today at 05:06:18 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on April 01, 2020, 03:38:07 PM
Quote from: CapsDave on April 01, 2020, 03:10:09 PM
Well thank god the peak was a few days ago, ey Bob?

Good job you didn't take the bet you gutless faggot 




Quote from: Bobupanddown on January 26, 2020, 06:31:13 PM
And if he knew he'd spawn a tax dodging, child support dodging Arab cock sucking faggot like you he'd have cut his own bollocks off.







Quote from: Bobupanddown on September 07, 2019, 08:29:03 PM
Fuck the EU. Fuck that faggots that support it. Fuck remoaner MPs and fuck that scruffy traitor cunt Corbyn.











 
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Steve Göldby
Mountain King
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 9 947



View Profile WWW
« Reply #12 on: Today at 05:09:07 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 04:36:22 PM
Quote from: Ben G on Today at 03:15:55 PM
How is being gay treating you ?

Is homophobic rhetoric a pre requisite of being an admin on this board?

Dunno why, but I keep reading that in a Larry Grayson voice.

 :basil: charles monkey

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GkHYApbbdL0
Logged
OzzyPorter
****
Offline Offline

Posts: 250


View Profile
« Reply #13 on: Today at 05:17:19 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 04:41:01 PM
Quote from: Steve Göldby on Today at 02:38:14 PM
Good post JayJay. Won't be needing as many Ozzy Porters as anticapated then.  :like:

You know full well I only have one account, the one you or Ben decided to reset the password on and make that post yesterday.


I never masked or hidden my IP address nor have I have used a VPN.

Ah so the truth eventually comes out. They were swearing blind yesterday that nobody had done anything to either your account or mine. One of them was having quite the tantrum about me even asking the question. It's all a bit strange but I suppose it adds a few posts to the board at quite a dull time. 👍
Logged
Steve Göldby
Mountain King
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 9 947



View Profile WWW
« Reply #14 on: Today at 05:19:46 PM »
Quote from: OzzyPorter on Today at 05:17:19 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 04:41:01 PM
Quote from: Steve Göldby on Today at 02:38:14 PM
Good post JayJay. Won't be needing as many Ozzy Porters as anticapated then.  :like:

You know full well I only have one account, the one you or Ben decided to reset the password on and make that post yesterday.


I never masked or hidden my IP address nor have I have used a VPN.

Ah so the truth eventually comes out. They were swearing blind yesterday that nobody had done anything to either your account or mine. One of them was having quite the tantrum about me even asking the question. It's all a bit strange but I suppose it adds a few posts to the board at quite a dull time. 👍

Your true colours also came out yesterday JayJay.  :like:

Everyone sees right through you.   
Logged
OzzyPorter
****
Offline Offline

Posts: 250


View Profile
« Reply #15 on: Today at 05:19:58 PM »
I got this message from you yesterday also bob. Somebody was having get fun with your account it seems. No idea what the following message was trying to achieve though! 😂

No subject)

« Sent to: OzzyPorter on: Yesterday at 04:01:11 PM »

   

Hello I did the same email you had in a while I am going on my computer I can email them the other address so you have the time I need it for a little money please please give us some money please contact the bank for the next day I have the

Report To Admin

Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM

There is nothing socialist about China
Logged
Steve Göldby
Mountain King
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 9 947



View Profile WWW
« Reply #16 on: Today at 05:21:55 PM »
Quote from: OzzyPorter on Today at 05:19:58 PM
I got this message from you yesterday also bob. Somebody was having get fun with your account it seems. No idea what the following message was trying to achieve though! 😂

No subject)

« Sent to: OzzyPorter on: Yesterday at 04:01:11 PM »

   

Hello I did the same email you had in a while I am going on my computer I can email them the other address so you have the time I need it for a little money please please give us some money please contact the bank for the next day I have the

Report To Admin

Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM

There is nothing socialist about China



You are fooling absolutely nobody JayJay. 
Logged
OzzyPorter
****
Offline Offline

Posts: 250


View Profile
« Reply #17 on: Today at 05:22:06 PM »
Quote from: Steve Göldby on Today at 05:19:46 PM
Quote from: OzzyPorter on Today at 05:17:19 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 04:41:01 PM
Quote from: Steve Göldby on Today at 02:38:14 PM
Good post JayJay. Won't be needing as many Ozzy Porters as anticapated then.  :like:

You know full well I only have one account, the one you or Ben decided to reset the password on and make that post yesterday.


I never masked or hidden my IP address nor have I have used a VPN.

Ah so the truth eventually comes out. They were swearing blind yesterday that nobody had done anything to either your account or mine. One of them was having quite the tantrum about me even asking the question. It's all a bit strange but I suppose it adds a few posts to the board at quite a dull time. 👍

Your true colours also came out yesterday JayJay.  :like:

Everyone sees right through you.   

Did they? I'd ask you in what way and why but I'm really not interested in getting involved in all the silly bickering between both sides. Keep me out of it please.
Logged
OzzyPorter
****
Offline Offline

Posts: 250


View Profile
« Reply #18 on: Today at 05:23:42 PM »
Quote from: Steve Göldby on Today at 05:21:55 PM
Quote from: OzzyPorter on Today at 05:19:58 PM
I got this message from you yesterday also bob. Somebody was having get fun with your account it seems. No idea what the following message was trying to achieve though! 😂

No subject)

« Sent to: OzzyPorter on: Yesterday at 04:01:11 PM »

   

Hello I did the same email you had in a while I am going on my computer I can email them the other address so you have the time I need it for a little money please please give us some money please contact the bank for the next day I have the

Report To Admin

Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM

There is nothing socialist about China



You are fooling absolutely nobody JayJay. 

I've taken a screenshot of that message. I'll happily post it if you are saying I've made it up.  I'm just a bit confused as to what the whole point of this is. Like I said, keep me out of it.
Logged
Steve Göldby
Mountain King
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 9 947



View Profile WWW
« Reply #19 on: Today at 05:24:34 PM »
Quote from: OzzyPorter on Today at 05:22:06 PM
Quote from: Steve Göldby on Today at 05:19:46 PM
Quote from: OzzyPorter on Today at 05:17:19 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 04:41:01 PM
Quote from: Steve Göldby on Today at 02:38:14 PM
Good post JayJay. Won't be needing as many Ozzy Porters as anticapated then.  :like:

You know full well I only have one account, the one you or Ben decided to reset the password on and make that post yesterday.


I never masked or hidden my IP address nor have I have used a VPN.

Ah so the truth eventually comes out. They were swearing blind yesterday that nobody had done anything to either your account or mine. One of them was having quite the tantrum about me even asking the question. It's all a bit strange but I suppose it adds a few posts to the board at quite a dull time. 👍

Your true colours also came out yesterday JayJay.  :like:

Everyone sees right through you.   

Did they? I'd ask you in what way and why but I'm really not interested in getting involved in all the silly bickering between both sides. Keep me out of it please.

OK Bob - whatever. Say "hi" to Dave for me later this evening.  :like:
Logged
Steve Göldby
Mountain King
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 9 947



View Profile WWW
« Reply #20 on: Today at 05:25:10 PM »
Quote from: OzzyPorter on Today at 05:23:42 PM
Quote from: Steve Göldby on Today at 05:21:55 PM
Quote from: OzzyPorter on Today at 05:19:58 PM
I got this message from you yesterday also bob. Somebody was having get fun with your account it seems. No idea what the following message was trying to achieve though! 😂

No subject)

« Sent to: OzzyPorter on: Yesterday at 04:01:11 PM »

   

Hello I did the same email you had in a while I am going on my computer I can email them the other address so you have the time I need it for a little money please please give us some money please contact the bank for the next day I have the

Report To Admin

Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM

There is nothing socialist about China



You are fooling absolutely nobody JayJay. 

I've taken a screenshot of that message. I'll happily post it if you are saying I've made it up.  I'm just a bit confused as to what the whole point of this is. Like I said, keep me out of it.

Yes, please get it posted...  :like:
Logged
OzzyPorter
****
Offline Offline

Posts: 250


View Profile
« Reply #21 on: Today at 05:27:28 PM »
Tell me how to do it and I will. I've got better things to do than play these silly games but I'll play along this once.  After this can you please fuck off and get somebody else involved because I'm really not interested in any of this.
Logged
OzzyPorter
****
Offline Offline

Posts: 250


View Profile
« Reply #22 on: Today at 05:32:16 PM »
https://ibb.co/LZz5YHn

No idea if that will work or not. That's the link it gave me.
Logged
OzzyPorter
****
Offline Offline

Posts: 250


View Profile
« Reply #23 on: Today at 05:33:52 PM »
It appears it does work. No apology required. Just keep me out of these daft squabbles in future. Not interested. 👍
Logged
Steve Göldby
Mountain King
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 9 947



View Profile WWW
« Reply #24 on: Today at 05:35:46 PM »
Quote from: OzzyPorter on Today at 05:27:28 PM
https://ibb.co/LZz5YHn

No idea if that will work or not. That's the link it gave me.

Now I know for sure you are both the same person. Very poor effort.  
Logged
OzzyPorter
****
Offline Offline

Posts: 250


View Profile
« Reply #25 on: Today at 05:40:33 PM »
The same person as who? For God's sake man give it a rest.
Logged
nekder365
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 523


View Profile
« Reply #26 on: Today at 05:54:53 PM »
Looks like another bout could be added to virtual fight night...............
Logged
nekder365
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 523


View Profile
« Reply #27 on: Today at 06:02:15 PM »
The stats at JCUH are encouraging i would say.

 100 died "of" Covid19 but 200 have recovered ........Evening Gazette....
Logged
Artois
***
Online Online

Posts: 197


View Profile
« Reply #28 on: Today at 06:09:58 PM »
Also who knew that jayjay was also small town  mick ha ha ha what a dope 
Logged
nekder365
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 523


View Profile
« Reply #29 on: Today at 06:14:12 PM »
So is Ozzy JJB and Bob is Bob or is Bob JJB and Ozzy is Bob?......See i'm confused as fuck........
Logged
Bobupanddown
*****
Online Online

Posts: 2 359


View Profile
« Reply #30 on: Today at 06:35:35 PM »
I only have 1 account on here.

I have never messaged Ozzy, Artois or any other rifle account.

Yesterday admin changed my password, logged in as me and posted homophobic rhetoric.

Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
nekder365
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 523


View Profile
« Reply #31 on: Today at 06:46:44 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 06:35:35 PM
I only have 1 account on here.

I have never messaged Ozzy, Artois or any other rifle account.

Yesterday admin changed my password, logged in as me and posted homophobic rhetoric.


Might sound boring but im pretty sure SG is fully aware of the malicious communications act 1988 and as owner of the board i would think he had better things to do.......
Logged
Artois
***
Online Online

Posts: 197


View Profile
« Reply #32 on: Today at 07:04:34 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 06:35:35 PM
I only have 1 account on here.

I have never messaged Ozzy, Artois or any other rifle account.

Yesterday admin changed my password, logged in as me and posted homophobic rhetoric.





Why would admin do that? Get over yourself jayjay you goat 
Logged
Steve Göldby
Mountain King
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 9 947



View Profile WWW
« Reply #33 on: Today at 08:03:39 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 06:35:35 PM
I only have 1 account on here.

I have never messaged Ozzy, Artois or any other rifle account.

Yesterday admin changed my password, logged in as me and posted homophobic rhetoric.



I reckon you left your phone unattended in the gay bar and one of your, ahem, friends, posted on your behalf.

 
Logged
Bobupanddown
*****
Online Online

Posts: 2 359


View Profile
« Reply #34 on: Today at 08:37:00 PM »
Quote from: Steve Göldby on Today at 08:03:39 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 06:35:35 PM
I only have 1 account on here.

I have never messaged Ozzy, Artois or any other rifle account.

Yesterday admin changed my password, logged in as me and posted homophobic rhetoric.



I reckon you left your phone unattended in the gay bar and one of your, ahem, friends, posted on your behalf.

 

Yeah that's really likely Steve. Or I got drunk and instead of my usual throwing shit  at this  :matty: cunt I decided to post that.

Thats so in character for me. Thats just exactly what I would do.

 souey souey souey

Its just a good job there is no personal information in my PMs.
Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
OzzyPorter
****
Offline Offline

Posts: 250


View Profile
« Reply #35 on: Today at 08:48:03 PM »
To be fair to Steve and whoever else owns/runs this site, surely nobody would be stupid enough to have personal information in their personal messages that could be damaging in someone else's hands. Not saying what they did was right by the way but it's not so serious is it? Silly of them but hardly crime of the century.
Logged
Archie Stevens
***
Offline Offline

Posts: 186


View Profile
« Reply #36 on: Today at 08:51:51 PM »
It was obvious he's jayjayb.
He used the same grooming method on willie as he did on cracket.
Logged
OzzyPorter
****
Offline Offline

Posts: 250


View Profile
« Reply #37 on: Today at 08:54:50 PM »
I think Steve is saying that I am Jay jay. It's all gone crazy. I blame lockdown.  😂
Logged
Artois
***
Online Online

Posts: 197


View Profile
« Reply #38 on: Today at 08:58:08 PM »
Quote from: OzzyPorter on Today at 08:54:50 PM
I think Steve is saying that I am Jay jay. It's all gone crazy. I blame lockdown.  😂



You are jayjay? It's absolutely uncanny lad, So is your real name Robert or do you go by Bob?
Logged
OzzyPorter
****
Offline Offline

Posts: 250


View Profile
« Reply #39 on: Today at 09:00:01 PM »
I'm not even sure myself anymore. 😂
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 