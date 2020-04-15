Tens of thousands of NHS hospital beds remain unoccupied amid the coronavirus crisis  about four times the normal number  due to huge ongoing efforts to free up space, and a slowdown in admissions from other causes, reports HSJ.



Figures from the national NHS operational dashboard, seen by HSJ, show that 40.9 per cent of NHS general acute beds were unoccupied as of the weekend  37,500 of the total 91,600 relevant beds recorded in the data. That is 4,500 more than the 33,000 the NHS said had been freed up on 27 March, and nearly four times the normal amount of free acute beds at this time of year.



Meanwhile, NHS bosses have said that a new Nightingale Hospital built in Tyne and Wear to deal with extra coronavirus patients may now never be needed.



I dont think we will need to open, said Martin Wilson, chief operating officer for Newcastle Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust.





