More immigrants still arriving in UK airports

Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
April 15, 2020, 06:23:28 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: UNBEATEN SINCE FEBRUARY..

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: More immigrants still arriving in UK airports  (Read 352 times)
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 41 017


View Profile
« on: Today at 12:13:53 PM »
To do the vital jobs our unemployed think are too much like hard work



https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-8219645/Plane-Romanian-fruit-pickers-land-Stansted-tomorrow-farm-labourer-vacancies.html
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Johnny Thunder
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 11 673


Shit Stirring Cunt.


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 12:16:37 PM »
If a righty posted this, you would be calling him a fuckin stupid cunt for quoting The Mail.
















Ye fuckin stupid cunt.


















 mcl
Logged
Clem loves tail up the fuckin cack pipe.
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 41 017


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 12:18:59 PM »
Daily Mail is practically communist propaganda on COB  monkey
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Johnny Thunder
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 11 673


Shit Stirring Cunt.


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 12:19:28 PM »
 
Logged
Clem loves tail up the fuckin cack pipe.
T_Bone
*****
Online Online

Posts: 1 819


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Today at 12:43:42 PM »
What a load of shite  souey

This is the real reason what they come for  :unlike:

https://www.facebook.com/1489663494597673/posts/2682242775339733/
Logged
You're a big man, but you're in bad shape. For me it's a full time job.
T_Bone
*****
Online Online

Posts: 1 819


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Today at 12:50:29 PM »
Apparently Romanians are having a hard time of it at the minute mind 

It's hard to pick a pocket from from 2 metres away  mcl
Logged
You're a big man, but you're in bad shape. For me it's a full time job.
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 41 017


View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Today at 01:12:45 PM »
Quote from: T_Bone on Today at 12:43:42 PM
What a load of shite  souey

This is the real reason what they come for  :unlike:

https://www.facebook.com/1489663494597673/posts/2682242775339733/


the comments below 
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Johnny Thunder
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 11 673


Shit Stirring Cunt.


View Profile
« Reply #7 on: Today at 01:19:27 PM »
Quote
Peter Rimmer: Marvin Karanja had the British not gone to spread the word others and cunts such as yourself would still be running around in loin clothes chucking spears at each other you fucking prick.




 charles
Logged
Clem loves tail up the fuckin cack pipe.
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 41 017


View Profile
« Reply #8 on: Today at 01:20:50 PM »
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on Today at 01:19:27 PM
Quote
Peter Rimmer: Marvin Karanja had the British not gone to spread the word others and cunts such as yourself would still be running around in loin clothes chucking spears at each other you fucking prick.




 charles

 :alastair:
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Johnny Thunder
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 11 673


Shit Stirring Cunt.


View Profile
« Reply #9 on: Today at 01:22:01 PM »
Peter Rimmer would fuckin fit right in on here.





 
Logged
Clem loves tail up the fuckin cack pipe.
RedSteel
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 9 272

UTB


View Profile
« Reply #10 on: Today at 01:35:42 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 12:13:53 PM
To do the vital jobs our unemployed think are too much like hard work



https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-8219645/Plane-Romanian-fruit-pickers-land-Stansted-tomorrow-farm-labourer-vacancies.html

Yup, won't be long now until the parasite agencies that exploit these people days are numbered, and normal folk can do these jobs for a fair pay. It will put a stop to the elite creaming it off for themselves, and that wealth getting spread appropriately amongst local communities.  :like:
Logged
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 41 017


View Profile
« Reply #11 on: Today at 01:39:06 PM »
Quote from: RedSteel on Today at 01:35:42 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 12:13:53 PM
To do the vital jobs our unemployed think are too much like hard work



https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-8219645/Plane-Romanian-fruit-pickers-land-Stansted-tomorrow-farm-labourer-vacancies.html

Yup, won't be long now until the parasite agencies that exploit these people days are numbered, and normal folk can do these jobs for a fair pay. It will put a stop to the elite creaming it off for themselves, and that wealth getting spread appropriately amongst local communities.  :like:

alright, comrade corbyn  :steptoe:
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Bruce*

Offline Offline

Posts: 26


View Profile
« Reply #12 on: Today at 01:39:12 PM »
Quote from: T_Bone on April 12, 2020, 11:28:30 PM
Quote from: towz on April 12, 2020, 11:24:45 PM
Maybe stop being a racist Cunt then?

Complain about muslims still going out during lockdown and putting us at risk and yer a racist  lost

Just like yer a racist when you complain about muslims blowing shit up  souey

Lefty logic for ya right there  :gaz:
Logged
T_Bone
*****
Online Online

Posts: 1 819


View Profile
« Reply #13 on: Today at 01:47:14 PM »
Quote from: Bruce* on Today at 01:39:12 PM
Quote from: T_Bone on April 12, 2020, 11:28:30 PM
Quote from: towz on April 12, 2020, 11:24:45 PM
Maybe stop being a racist Cunt then?

Complain about muslims still going out during lockdown and putting us at risk and yer a racist  lost

Just like yer a racist when you complain about muslims blowing shit up  souey

Lefty logic for ya right there  :gaz:

What have I said that isn't the truth? 

They do come here for the money and the better life.
Logged
You're a big man, but you're in bad shape. For me it's a full time job.
Bruce*

Offline Offline

Posts: 26


View Profile
« Reply #14 on: Today at 01:51:10 PM »
Quote from: T_Bone on Today at 12:50:29 PM
Apparently Romanians are having a hard time of it at the minute mind 

It's hard to pick a pocket from from 2 metres away  mcl
Logged
T_Bone
*****
Online Online

Posts: 1 819


View Profile
« Reply #15 on: Today at 01:53:24 PM »
Quote from: Bruce* on Today at 01:51:10 PM
Quote from: T_Bone on Today at 12:50:29 PM
Apparently Romanians are having a hard time of it at the minute mind 

It's hard to pick a pocket from from 2 metres away  mcl

It's called a joke mate, you should try it some time  :like:
Logged
You're a big man, but you're in bad shape. For me it's a full time job.
nekder365
*****
Online Online

Posts: 516


View Profile
« Reply #16 on: Today at 01:58:03 PM »
That Grahamwp_uk is a complete twat hes just been banned on twitter............
Logged
Bruce*

Offline Offline

Posts: 26


View Profile
« Reply #17 on: Today at 02:00:29 PM »
Logged
nekder365
*****
Online Online

Posts: 516


View Profile
« Reply #18 on: Today at 02:12:04 PM »
T-Bone....I cant post vids and pics etc but you recall the video showing the cops breaking down his door (Leeds?).........This is the same video on Facefuck but different context used. Title RACIST POLICE BREAK DOWN INNOCENT MUSLIM'S DOOR AFTER PRAYERS ARE HEARD IN STREET
https://www.facebook.com/AlwaysThinkForYourself/videos/1584086918408838/..........
Logged
nekder365
*****
Online Online

Posts: 516


View Profile
« Reply #19 on: Today at 02:14:53 PM »
Think you need a "proper gander" at it......See what i did there???.........
Logged
T_Bone
*****
Online Online

Posts: 1 819


View Profile
« Reply #20 on: Today at 02:38:49 PM »
Quote from: nekder365 on Today at 02:12:04 PM
T-Bone....I cant post vids and pics etc but you recall the video showing the cops breaking down his door (Leeds?).........This is the same video on Facefuck but different context used. Title RACIST POLICE BREAK DOWN INNOCENT MUSLIM'S DOOR AFTER PRAYERS ARE HEARD IN STREET
https://www.facebook.com/AlwaysThinkForYourself/videos/1584086918408838/..........


I don't understand  

Whose door were they breaking down?
Logged
You're a big man, but you're in bad shape. For me it's a full time job.
Don pepe
**
Offline Offline

Posts: 53


View Profile
« Reply #21 on: Today at 03:27:32 PM »
Quote from: RedSteel on Today at 01:35:42 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 12:13:53 PM
To do the vital jobs our unemployed think are too much like hard work



https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-8219645/Plane-Romanian-fruit-pickers-land-Stansted-tomorrow-farm-labourer-vacancies.html

Yup, won't be long now until the parasite agencies that exploit these people days are numbered, and normal folk can do these jobs for a fair pay. It will put a stop to the elite creaming it off for themselves, and that wealth getting spread appropriately amongst local communities.  :like:

Correct

Greedy fucking farmers and greedy fucking supermarkets fucking people out of a decent wage to do the job
Logged
MF(c) DOOM
*****
Online Online

Posts: 4 033



View Profile
« Reply #22 on: Today at 05:05:07 PM »
Quote from: Don pepe on Today at 03:27:32 PM
Quote from: RedSteel on Today at 01:35:42 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 12:13:53 PM
To do the vital jobs our unemployed think are too much like hard work



https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-8219645/Plane-Romanian-fruit-pickers-land-Stansted-tomorrow-farm-labourer-vacancies.html

Yup, won't be long now until the parasite agencies that exploit these people days are numbered, and normal folk can do these jobs for a fair pay. It will put a stop to the elite creaming it off for themselves, and that wealth getting spread appropriately amongst local communities.  :like:

Correct

Greedy fucking farmers and greedy fucking supermarkets fucking people out of a decent wage to do the job

Viva Capitalism. Its how it works and its what most of us want, free markets, cheap produce. Don't think fruit picking is that bad a screw for unskilled labour, national living wage plus volume incentives. Some of the proper grafters take home guite a wedge. Definitely hard graft though

The Farmers Association reckon there are currently 800,000 vacancies in food picking with little prospect of them being filled. Local dole wallahs who could do this work would prefer to stay on benefits. No strawberries this year
Logged
nekder365
*****
Online Online

Posts: 516


View Profile
« Reply #23 on: Today at 05:50:43 PM »
Quote from: T_Bone on Today at 02:38:49 PM
Quote from: nekder365 on Today at 02:12:04 PM
T-Bone....I cant post vids and pics etc but you recall the video showing the cops breaking down his door (Leeds?).........This is the same video on Facefuck but different context used. Title RACIST POLICE BREAK DOWN INNOCENT MUSLIM'S DOOR AFTER PRAYERS ARE HEARD IN STREET
https://www.facebook.com/AlwaysThinkForYourself/videos/1584086918408838/..........


I don't understand  

Whose door were they breaking down?

There was video posted on here the other day showing that video about the police being mob handed and breaking his door down (i think some1 said he was a leeds fan) but now the same video is being used as Muslim propaganda against the police. The point is try not to believe most things on Facefuck.
Logged
T_Bone
*****
Online Online

Posts: 1 819


View Profile
« Reply #24 on: Today at 06:02:47 PM »
Quote from: nekder365 on Today at 05:50:43 PM
Quote from: T_Bone on Today at 02:38:49 PM
Quote from: nekder365 on Today at 02:12:04 PM
T-Bone....I cant post vids and pics etc but you recall the video showing the cops breaking down his door (Leeds?).........This is the same video on Facefuck but different context used. Title RACIST POLICE BREAK DOWN INNOCENT MUSLIM'S DOOR AFTER PRAYERS ARE HEARD IN STREET
https://www.facebook.com/AlwaysThinkForYourself/videos/1584086918408838/..........


I don't understand  

Whose door were they breaking down?

There was video posted on here the other day showing that video about the police being mob handed and breaking his door down (i think some1 said he was a leeds fan) but now the same video is being used as Muslim propaganda against the police. The point is try not to believe most things on Facefuck.

Look you seem like a sound enough bloke but I think you're a bit naive.

Quite a lot of what you read on Facebook is true because its basically the stuff the media are too scared to write about  :like:

Tommy Robinson got took off social media for telling the truth and exposing things which the mainstream media didn't dare talk about  lost
Logged
You're a big man, but you're in bad shape. For me it's a full time job.
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 41 017


View Profile
« Reply #25 on: Today at 06:03:56 PM »
i think you MIIIIIIIGGGHHT be missing the point, Tommy-Boner
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
nekder365
*****
Online Online

Posts: 516


View Profile
« Reply #26 on: Today at 06:10:35 PM »
Quote from: T_Bone on Today at 06:02:47 PM
Quote from: nekder365 on Today at 05:50:43 PM
Quote from: T_Bone on Today at 02:38:49 PM
Quote from: nekder365 on Today at 02:12:04 PM
T-Bone....I cant post vids and pics etc but you recall the video showing the cops breaking down his door (Leeds?).........This is the same video on Facefuck but different context used. Title RACIST POLICE BREAK DOWN INNOCENT MUSLIM'S DOOR AFTER PRAYERS ARE HEARD IN STREET
https://www.facebook.com/AlwaysThinkForYourself/videos/1584086918408838/..........


I don't understand  

Whose door were they breaking down?

There was video posted on here the other day showing that video about the police being mob handed and breaking his door down (i think some1 said he was a leeds fan) but now the same video is being used as Muslim propaganda against the police. The point is try not to believe most things on Facefuck.

Look you seem like a sound enough bloke but I think you're a bit naive.

Quite a lot of what you read on Facebook is true because its basically the stuff the media are too scared to write about  :like:

Tommy Robinson got took off social media for telling the truth and exposing things which the mainstream media didn't dare talk about  lost
But surely T-Bone you must know the amount of clueless sheep that exist in Facefuck land?I suppose 1 point im trying to make is dont use FB as a source or reference point because,and i might be alone here,its not exactly a hotbed of sane people(is COB?)......And yes i do think FB is the internets devil child.......
Logged
T_Bone
*****
Online Online

Posts: 1 819


View Profile
« Reply #27 on: Today at 06:15:36 PM »
Quote from: nekder365 on Today at 06:10:35 PM
Quote from: T_Bone on Today at 06:02:47 PM
Quote from: nekder365 on Today at 05:50:43 PM
Quote from: T_Bone on Today at 02:38:49 PM
Quote from: nekder365 on Today at 02:12:04 PM
T-Bone....I cant post vids and pics etc but you recall the video showing the cops breaking down his door (Leeds?).........This is the same video on Facefuck but different context used. Title RACIST POLICE BREAK DOWN INNOCENT MUSLIM'S DOOR AFTER PRAYERS ARE HEARD IN STREET
https://www.facebook.com/AlwaysThinkForYourself/videos/1584086918408838/..........


I don't understand  

Whose door were they breaking down?

There was video posted on here the other day showing that video about the police being mob handed and breaking his door down (i think some1 said he was a leeds fan) but now the same video is being used as Muslim propaganda against the police. The point is try not to believe most things on Facefuck.

Look you seem like a sound enough bloke but I think you're a bit naive.

Quite a lot of what you read on Facebook is true because its basically the stuff the media are too scared to write about  :like:

Tommy Robinson got took off social media for telling the truth and exposing things which the mainstream media didn't dare talk about  lost
But surely T-Bone you must know the amount of clueless sheep that exist in Facefuck land?I suppose 1 point im trying to make is dont use FB as a source or reference point because,and i might be alone here,its not exactly a hotbed of sane people(is COB?)......And yes i do think FB is the internets devil child.......

Look at the post below   klins

It never got reported by mainstream media cos there would of been outrage but there were plans to have that jihadi terrorist cunt flown back here  lost

Even though most of the country had said before she should never return   lost

A lot doesn't get reported by the mainstream media cos their cowards  :unlike:
Logged
You're a big man, but you're in bad shape. For me it's a full time job.
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 