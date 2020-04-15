|
Bruce*
|
Maybe stop being a racist Cunt then?
Complain about muslims still going out during lockdown and putting us at risk and yer a racist
Just like yer a racist when you complain about muslims blowing shit up
Lefty logic for ya right there
MF(c) DOOM
Yup, won't be long now until the parasite agencies that exploit these people days are numbered, and normal folk can do these jobs for a fair pay. It will put a stop to the elite creaming it off for themselves, and that wealth getting spread appropriately amongst local communities.
Correct
Greedy fucking farmers and greedy fucking supermarkets fucking people out of a decent wage to do the job
Viva Capitalism. Its how it works and its what most of us want, free markets, cheap produce. Don't think fruit picking is that bad a screw for unskilled labour, national living wage plus volume incentives. Some of the proper grafters take home guite a wedge. Definitely hard graft though
The Farmers Association reckon there are currently 800,000 vacancies in food picking with little prospect of them being filled. Local dole wallahs who could do this work would prefer to stay on benefits. No strawberries this year
T_Bone
I don't understand
Whose door were they breaking down?
There was video posted on here the other day showing that video about the police being mob handed and breaking his door down (i think some1 said he was a leeds fan) but now the same video is being used as Muslim propaganda against the police. The point is try not to believe most things on Facefuck.
Look you seem like a sound enough bloke but I think you're a bit naive.
Quite a lot of what you read on Facebook is true because its basically the stuff the media are too scared to write about
Tommy Robinson got took off social media for telling the truth and exposing things which the mainstream media didn't dare talk about
You're a big man, but you're in bad shape. For me it's a full time job.
nekder365
But surely T-Bone you must know the amount of clueless sheep that exist in Facefuck land?I suppose 1 point im trying to make is dont use FB as a source or reference point because,and i might be alone here,its not exactly a hotbed of sane people(is COB?)......And yes i do think FB is the internets devil child.......
T_Bone
But surely T-Bone you must know the amount of clueless sheep that exist in Facefuck land?I suppose 1 point im trying to make is dont use FB as a source or reference point because,and i might be alone here,its not exactly a hotbed of sane people(is COB?)......And yes i do think FB is the internets devil child.......
Look at the post below
It never got reported by mainstream media cos there would of been outrage but there were plans to have that jihadi terrorist cunt flown back here
Even though most of the country had said before she should never return
A lot doesn't get reported by the mainstream media cos their cowards
You're a big man, but you're in bad shape. For me it's a full time job.