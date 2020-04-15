T_Bone

Re: More immigrants still arriving in UK airports « Reply #27 on: Today at 06:15:36 PM » Quote from: nekder365 on Today at 06:10:35 PM Quote from: T_Bone on Today at 06:02:47 PM Quote from: nekder365 on Today at 05:50:43 PM Quote from: T_Bone on Today at 02:38:49 PM Quote from: nekder365 on Today at 02:12:04 PM

T-Bone....I cant post vids and pics etc but you recall the video showing the cops breaking down his door (Leeds?).........This is the same video on Facefuck but different context used. Title RACIST POLICE BREAK DOWN INNOCENT MUSLIM'S DOOR AFTER PRAYERS ARE HEARD IN STREET https://www.facebook.com/AlwaysThinkForYourself/videos/1584086918408838/ ..........

Whose door were they breaking down?

There was video posted on here the other day showing that video about the police being mob handed and breaking his door down (i think some1 said he was a leeds fan) but now the same video is being used as Muslim propaganda against the police. The point is try not to believe most things on Facefuck.

Look you seem like a sound enough bloke but I think you're a bit naive.



Quite a lot of what you read on Facebook is true because its basically the stuff the media are too scared to write about



Tommy Robinson got took off social media for telling the truth and exposing things which the mainstream media didn't dare talk about

But surely T-Bone you must know the amount of clueless sheep that exist in Facefuck land?I suppose 1 point im trying to make is dont use FB as a source or reference point because,and i might be alone here,its not exactly a hotbed of sane people(is COB?)......And yes i do think FB is the internets devil child.......

Look at the post below



It never got reported by mainstream media cos there would of been outrage but there were plans to have that jihadi terrorist cunt flown back here



Even though most of the country had said before she should never return



A lot doesn't get reported by the mainstream media cos their cowards





