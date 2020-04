Don pepe

Online



Posts: 53





Posts: 53

Re: More immigrants still arriving in UK airports « Reply #21 on: Today at 03:27:32 PM » Quote from: RedSteel on Today at 01:35:42 PM Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 12:13:53 PM







https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-8219645/Plane-Romanian-fruit-pickers-land-Stansted-tomorrow-farm-labourer-vacancies.html

To do the vital jobs our unemployed think are too much like hard work

Yup, won't be long now until the parasite agencies that exploit these people days are numbered, and normal folk can do these jobs for a fair pay. It will put a stop to the elite creaming it off for themselves, and that wealth getting spread appropriately amongst local communities.

Yup, won't be long now until the parasite agencies that exploit these people days are numbered, and normal folk can do these jobs for a fair pay. It will put a stop to the elite creaming it off for themselves, and that wealth getting spread appropriately amongst local communities.

Correct



Greedy fucking farmers and greedy fucking supermarkets fucking people out of a decent wage to do the job CorrectGreedy fucking farmers and greedy fucking supermarkets fucking people out of a decent wage to do the job