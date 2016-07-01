Whos coming out today?

Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
April 15, 2020, 09:04:39 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: UNBEATEN SINCE FEBRUARY..

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Whos coming out today?  (Read 321 times)
Ben G
Mountain King
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 3 790


View Profile WWW
« on: Today at 09:42:54 AM »
Clem has his cock in hand ready to go :steptoe:
Logged
Tory Cunt
Johnny Thunder
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 11 673


Shit Stirring Cunt.


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 09:43:31 AM »
 
Logged
Clem loves tail up the fuckin cack pipe.
Steve Göldby
Mountain King
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 9 947



View Profile WWW
« Reply #2 on: Today at 11:24:08 AM »
JayJayB will come out and admit he is having an affair with Bob, just to stop you thinking they might be the same person.

 sshhh
Logged
nekder365
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 523


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 11:28:27 AM »
JJB's famous "uphill gardener"...Explains everything now.......
Logged
Steve Göldby
Mountain King
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 9 947



View Profile WWW
« Reply #4 on: Today at 11:31:57 AM »
Quote from: nekder365 on Today at 11:28:27 AM
JJB's famous "uphill gardener"...Explains everything now.......

Yeah, well, any storm in a port(er)... 
Logged
Dicky2006
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 12 109


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Today at 12:18:36 PM »
We're not allowed out mcl
Logged
2018/9 COB Prem Dream Team Champ
2016/7 Boro Prediction Winner
2014/5 COB Prem Dream Team Champ
CLEM FANDANGO
*****
Online Online

Posts: 13 577



View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Today at 12:53:43 PM »
Quote from: Ben G on Today at 09:42:54 AM
Clem has his cock in his hands ready to go :steptoe:

 




PS: Well?

 :pd:

I'm waiting.
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
THUNDER wanks off trannies and gargles with their sticky white love piss.
PoliteDwarf
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 9 474


Not big and not clever


View Profile
« Reply #7 on: Today at 02:26:26 PM »
I had a can of our lasses Kopparberg Black the other day sat in the garden.  Does that count?
Logged
CoB scum
nekder365
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 523


View Profile
« Reply #8 on: Today at 02:28:45 PM »
Quote from: PoliteDwarf on Today at 02:26:26 PM
I had a can of our lasses Kopparberg Black the other day sat in the garden.  Does that count?
Fruity ale?? it puts you on the cusp fella..........
Logged
CLEM FANDANGO
*****
Online Online

Posts: 13 577



View Profile
« Reply #9 on: Today at 02:57:32 PM »
Quote from: PoliteDwarf on Today at 02:26:26 PM
I had a can of our lasses Kopparberg Black the other day sat in the garden.  Does that count?

Yes










Thanks
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
THUNDER wanks off trannies and gargles with their sticky white love piss.
Bobupanddown
*****
Online Online

Posts: 2 359


View Profile
« Reply #10 on: Today at 06:46:59 PM »
Quote from: Steve Göldby on Today at 11:24:08 AM
JayJayB will come out and admit he is having an affair with Bob, just to stop you thinking they might be the same person.

 sshhh

You know full well I'm not JJB, Ozzy or any other Rifle username.
I've never masked or hidden my IP address.

Oh and the homophobia is despicable.

 :lenin:
Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
Steve Göldby
Mountain King
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 9 947



View Profile WWW
« Reply #11 on: Today at 08:07:20 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 06:46:59 PM
You know full well I'm not JJB, Ozzy or any other Rifle username.
I've never masked or hidden my IP address.

Oh and the homophobia is despicable.Oh and the homophobia is despicable.

JJB, Ozzy and Rifle are two completely different people and you are not all three.

 

 
Logged
Bobupanddown
*****
Online Online

Posts: 2 359


View Profile
« Reply #12 on: Today at 08:32:43 PM »
Quote from: Steve Göldby on Today at 08:07:20 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 06:46:59 PM
You know full well I'm not JJB, Ozzy or any other Rifle username.
I've never masked or hidden my IP address.

Oh and the homophobia is despicable.Oh and the homophobia is despicable.

JJB, Ozzy and Rifle are two completely different people and you are not all three.

 

You know for 100% certain that my IP address has never logged in as any other account.

You also know for certain that you or Ben reset my password and then posted using my account.

How many other posters were chased off this site because you were happy to log into their accounts, read the PMs and post as them?







Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 41 024


View Profile
« Reply #13 on: Today at 08:35:56 PM »
stop whining like a fucking bitch FFS  :ponce: :ponce: :ponce:
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Bobupanddown
*****
Online Online

Posts: 2 359


View Profile
« Reply #14 on: Today at 08:37:22 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 08:35:56 PM
stop whining like a fucking bitch FFS  :ponce: :ponce: :ponce:

Make me
Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 41 024


View Profile
« Reply #15 on: Today at 09:00:11 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 08:37:22 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 08:35:56 PM
stop whining like a fucking bitch FFS  :ponce: :ponce: :ponce:

Chase me

 klins
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 