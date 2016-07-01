Whos coming out today?

April 15, 2020, 03:28:47 PM
News: UNBEATEN SINCE FEBRUARY..

Whos coming out today?
Ben G
« on: Today at 09:42:54 AM »
Clem has his cock in hand ready to go :steptoe:
Tory Cunt
« Reply #1 on: Today at 09:43:31 AM »
 
Clem loves tail up the fuckin cack pipe.
« Reply #2 on: Today at 11:24:08 AM »
JayJayB will come out and admit he is having an affair with Bob, just to stop you thinking they might be the same person.

 sshhh
« Reply #3 on: Today at 11:28:27 AM »
JJB's famous "uphill gardener"...Explains everything now.......
« Reply #4 on: Today at 11:31:57 AM »
Quote from: nekder365 on Today at 11:28:27 AM
JJB's famous "uphill gardener"...Explains everything now.......

Yeah, well, any storm in a port(er)... 
« Reply #5 on: Today at 12:18:36 PM »
We're not allowed out mcl
« Reply #6 on: Today at 12:53:43 PM »
Quote from: Ben G on Today at 09:42:54 AM
Clem has his cock in his hands ready to go :steptoe:

 




PS: Well?

 :pd:

I'm waiting.
« Reply #7 on: Today at 02:26:26 PM »
I had a can of our lasses Kopparberg Black the other day sat in the garden.  Does that count?
« Reply #8 on: Today at 02:28:45 PM »
Quote from: PoliteDwarf on Today at 02:26:26 PM
I had a can of our lasses Kopparberg Black the other day sat in the garden.  Does that count?
Fruity ale?? it puts you on the cusp fella..........
« Reply #9 on: Today at 02:57:32 PM »
Quote from: PoliteDwarf on Today at 02:26:26 PM
I had a can of our lasses Kopparberg Black the other day sat in the garden.  Does that count?

Yes










Thanks
