Seems to be a couple of phone networks partially down. O2 is not working in north London for some subscribers and Vodafone was down yesterday.



I'm on O2 and my phone is still off but my mate who lives next door is with 02 and his is working, despite there being a note on the O2 site saying there definitely is a problem in this area.



Can anyone shed any light on this?



The dickheads have been smashing masts up apparently Steve... 5 last night