The Geordies.

Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
April 16, 2020, 09:42:48 AM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: UNBEATEN SINCE FEBRUARY..

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: The Geordies.  (Read 491 times)
Johnny Thunder
*****
Online Online

Posts: 11 686


Shit Stirring Cunt.


View Profile
« on: Yesterday at 08:26:27 AM »
Looking very likely now that they will be the next serious player in the game of Football Manager in the Prem.

Challenging for the Champions League places within three years?
Logged
RUBBERY RUBBERFACE
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 517


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 08:31:39 AM »
BARCODE CUNTS :wanker: :unlike:
Logged
Steve Göldby
Mountain King
*****
Online Online

Posts: 9 948



View Profile WWW
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 08:33:59 AM »
Stand by for a comment from Johnny on the potential new owner...  :basil:
Logged
Johnny Thunder
*****
Online Online

Posts: 11 686


Shit Stirring Cunt.


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 08:34:36 AM »
 mcl
Logged
Johnny Thunder
*****
Online Online

Posts: 11 686


Shit Stirring Cunt.


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 08:38:02 AM »
Poor Steve Bruce.

He knows that no matter how well he does, he is absolute fuckin toast.



 
Logged
Itchy_ring
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 501


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 09:43:36 AM »
Could do with a Billionaire ourselves, millionaires just don't cut it anymore.
Logged
Ben G
Mountain King
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 3 790


View Profile WWW
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 09:59:19 AM »
Theyve missed the boat imo.


seven or eight clubs inc Wolves are ahead of them now.
Logged
Tory Cunt
Itchy_ring
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 501


View Profile
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 10:02:58 AM »
City and Chelsea have shown you can go from average to best in the land pretty quickly if you have more cash to spend than anyone else and decent management on and off the pitch.
Logged
RIK MAYALL
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 11 288


Once in every lifetime


View Profile
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 10:04:19 AM »
Quote from: Ben G on Yesterday at 09:59:19 AM
Theyve missed the boat imo.


seven or eight clubs inc Wolves are ahead of them now.

Not when the daft cunts spunk over the odds for players.
Im pretty sure they go for a new manager too.
Logged
Glory Glory Man United
Ben G
Mountain King
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 3 790


View Profile WWW
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 10:18:22 AM »
Just goes to show that 2006/07 was our chance to break the status quo. A proven international coach with a big transfer budget added to our already raised profile and .....

We got a novice manager and Jason Euell
Logged
Tory Cunt
Johnny Thunder
*****
Online Online

Posts: 11 686


Shit Stirring Cunt.


View Profile
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 10:48:06 AM »
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Yesterday at 10:04:19 AM
Quote from: Ben G on Yesterday at 09:59:19 AM
Theyve missed the boat imo.


seven or eight clubs inc Wolves are ahead of them now.

Not when the daft cunts spunk over the odds for players.
Im pretty sure they go for a new manager too.

If they get this deal over the line quick and tempt someone like Poch before he goes elsewhere, they will have a real chance of getting in amongst the top boys within two years if they throw a sack full of cash at it.
Logged
RedSteel
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 9 272

UTB


View Profile
« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 11:01:48 AM »
I'm pretty sure FFP will restrict unlimited spending. Loopholes have been closed which makes it virtually impossible now to spunk hundreds of millions in a window and not be accountable for it. See Man City and soon PSG if they don't get their house in order. They can certainly improve themselves but forget them being a force unless they get a Gem of a manager like Klopp.
Logged
nekder365
*****
Online Online

Posts: 526


View Profile
« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 11:05:12 AM »
Me personally couldn't give a toss about the Barcodes...........
Logged
ccole
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 049


View Profile
« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 11:32:32 AM »
Quote from: nekder365 on Yesterday at 11:05:12 AM
Me personally couldn't give a toss about the Barcodes...........

 :like:

Deluded idiots
Logged
Ayresome89
**
Offline Offline

Posts: 55


View Profile
« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 03:36:16 PM »
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Yesterday at 10:04:19 AM
Quote from: Ben G on Yesterday at 09:59:19 AM
Theyve missed the boat imo.


seven or eight clubs inc Wolves are ahead of them now.

Not when the daft cunts spunk over the odds for players.
Im pretty sure they go for a new manager too.

Aren't you a man u fan? Spunking over the odds for players is all man u seem to do. If they do for a new manager Utd may get Steve Bruce though.
Logged
RIK MAYALL
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 11 288


Once in every lifetime


View Profile
« Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 05:07:04 PM »
Quote from: Ayresome89 on Yesterday at 03:36:16 PM
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Yesterday at 10:04:19 AM
Quote from: Ben G on Yesterday at 09:59:19 AM
Theyve missed the boat imo.


seven or eight clubs inc Wolves are ahead of them now.

Not when the daft cunts spunk over the odds for players.
Im pretty sure they go for a new manager too.

Aren't you a man u fan? Spunking over the odds for players is all man u seem to do. If they do for a new manager Utd may get Steve Bruce though.

Over the last few years they certainly have but look, United have built their history on bringing players through and purchasing players. These clubs like City who suddenly come in to cash, throw billions at it until they get it right, they dont build it from nothing, they purchase history. Newcastle will just throw millions at trying to get when City are now.

Theres a huge difference.
Logged
Glory Glory Man United
headset
*****
Online Online

Posts: 491


View Profile
« Reply #16 on: Today at 05:14:33 AM »
If it all comes off they'll get a 5yr window to make inroads towards the top six/four.
It's easier said than done..... that's when the owners will start getting twitchy if things are not going to plan...

I don't think they'll achieve things and will end up like Villa... all wind and piss  monkey

Geordie cunts..... we'll never hear the last of them if this deal goes through..... :wanker:
Watching them fail should it happen....will be sweet :bc:
Logged
Minge
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 9 415

Superstar


View Profile
« Reply #17 on: Today at 08:16:54 AM »
Its our mutual location , the north east, that will be their problem
You wont get the top players in their prime coming this far north .

I wouldnt 
Logged
OzzyPorter
****
Offline Offline

Posts: 253


View Profile
« Reply #18 on: Today at 08:40:34 AM »
Newcastle will be top 10 next season and then pushing for top 6 over the next 3-4 years. They are a good sized  club with a huge fanbase that is desperate for success. Any small sign that the new owners are going to invest as big as possible will ensure total sell outs at SJP. In fact they will probably look at increasing capacity.

It will be harder for them than it has been for City due to FFP but there is no doubt that they will be one of the top 6-8 teams in the country for the foreseeable future.

The mooted acquisition of Maximiliano Allegri is the first building block being out in place.

As a Boro fan I'm a little envious of what they are about to enjoy but maybe it will boost the profile of NE football and have positive knock on effects for us and Sunderland too. At the least, it might give Gibson a kick up the backside and look at ways to increase our attendences and fanbase starting with lowering ticket prices and merchandise prices. If we don't make a concerted effort to safeguard our future support we will lose plenty to Newcastle once they start being successful.
Logged
Wee_Willie
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 8 675



View Profile
« Reply #19 on: Today at 09:12:40 AM »
We are talking about Geordies here ... they have an in-built self-destruct button right next to a delusional one. They will not do a City or Chelsea as they will not attract the best players and even if they do it will not be a happy camp. It has disaster written all over it and lots of laughter for non Geordies.
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 