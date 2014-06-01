Johnny Thunder

The Geordies. « on: Yesterday at 08:26:27 AM » Looking very likely now that they will be the next serious player in the game of Football Manager in the Prem.

Challenging for the Champions League places within three years?



Mountain KingPosts: 9 948 Re: The Geordies. « Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 08:33:59 AM »

Johnny Thunder
Re: The Geordies. « Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 08:38:02 AM »



Poor Steve Bruce.
He knows that no matter how well he does, he is absolute fuckin toast.







Itchy_ring
Re: The Geordies. « Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 09:43:36 AM » Could do with a Billionaire ourselves, millionaires just don't cut it anymore.

Ben G
Re: The Geordies. « Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 09:59:19 AM » Theyve missed the boat imo.

seven or eight clubs inc Wolves are ahead of them now.





Itchy_ring
Re: The Geordies. « Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 10:02:58 AM » City and Chelsea have shown you can go from average to best in the land pretty quickly if you have more cash to spend than anyone else and decent management on and off the pitch.

Not when the daft cunts spunk over the odds for players.

We got a novice manager and Jason Euell Logged Tory Cunt

RedSteel
Re: The Geordies. « Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 11:01:48 AM » I'm pretty sure FFP will restrict unlimited spending. Loopholes have been closed which makes it virtually impossible now to spunk hundreds of millions in a window and not be accountable for it. See Man City and soon PSG if they don't get their house in order. They can certainly improve themselves but forget them being a force unless they get a Gem of a manager like Klopp.

nekder365
Re: The Geordies. « Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 11:05:12 AM » Me personally couldn't give a toss about the Barcodes...........

RIK MAYALL
Re: The Geordies. « Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 05:07:04 PM »
Over the last few years they certainly have but look, United have built their history on bringing players through and purchasing players. These clubs like City who suddenly come in to cash, throw billions at it until they get it right, they dont build it from nothing, they purchase history. Newcastle will just throw millions at trying to get when City are now.

Theres a huge difference.



headset
Re: The Geordies. « Reply #16 on: Today at 05:14:33 AM »

It's easier said than done..... that's when the owners will start getting twitchy if things are not going to plan...



I don't think they'll achieve things and will end up like Villa... all wind and piss



Geordie cunts..... we'll never hear the last of them if this deal goes through.....

Minge
Re: The Geordies. « Reply #17 on: Today at 08:16:54 AM »

You wont get the top players in their prime coming this far north .



I wouldnt

OzzyPorter
Re: The Geordies. « Reply #18 on: Today at 08:40:34 AM » Newcastle will be top 10 next season and then pushing for top 6 over the next 3-4 years. They are a good sized club with a huge fanbase that is desperate for success. Any small sign that the new owners are going to invest as big as possible will ensure total sell outs at SJP. In fact they will probably look at increasing capacity.



It will be harder for them than it has been for City due to FFP but there is no doubt that they will be one of the top 6-8 teams in the country for the foreseeable future.



The mooted acquisition of Maximiliano Allegri is the first building block being out in place.



