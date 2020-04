Johnny Thunder

Online



Posts: 11 669





Shit Stirring Cunt.





Posts: 11 669Shit Stirring Cunt. The Geordies. « on: Today at 08:26:27 AM » Looking very likely now that they will be the next serious player in the game of Football Manager in the Prem.



Challenging for the Champions League places within three years? Logged Clem loves tail up the fuckin cack pipe.

Steve Göldby



Online



Posts: 9 932







Mountain KingPosts: 9 932 Re: The Geordies. « Reply #2 on: Today at 08:33:59 AM »

Stand by for a comment from Johnny on the potential new owner... Logged

Johnny Thunder

Online



Posts: 11 669





Shit Stirring Cunt.





Posts: 11 669Shit Stirring Cunt. Re: The Geordies. « Reply #3 on: Today at 08:34:36 AM » Logged Clem loves tail up the fuckin cack pipe.

Johnny Thunder

Online



Posts: 11 669





Shit Stirring Cunt.





Posts: 11 669Shit Stirring Cunt. Re: The Geordies. « Reply #4 on: Today at 08:38:02 AM »



He knows that no matter how well he does, he is absolute fuckin toast.







Poor Steve Bruce.He knows that no matter how well he does, he is absolute fuckin toast. Logged Clem loves tail up the fuckin cack pipe.

Itchy_ring

Offline



Posts: 1 501





Posts: 1 501 Re: The Geordies. « Reply #5 on: Today at 09:43:36 AM » Could do with a Billionaire ourselves, millionaires just don't cut it anymore.

Logged

Ben G



Offline



Posts: 3 786





Mountain KingPosts: 3 786 Re: The Geordies. « Reply #6 on: Today at 09:59:19 AM » They’ve missed the boat imo.





seven or eight clubs inc Wolves are ahead of them now. Logged Tory Cunt

Itchy_ring

Offline



Posts: 1 501





Posts: 1 501 Re: The Geordies. « Reply #7 on: Today at 10:02:58 AM » City and Chelsea have shown you can go from average to best in the land pretty quickly if you have more cash to spend than anyone else and decent management on and off the pitch. Logged

RIK MAYALL

Offline



Posts: 11 287





Once in every lifetime





Posts: 11 287Once in every lifetime Re: The Geordies. « Reply #8 on: Today at 10:04:19 AM » Quote from: Ben G on Today at 09:59:19 AM They’ve missed the boat imo.





seven or eight clubs inc Wolves are ahead of them now.



Not when the daft cunts spunk over the odds for players.

Im pretty sure they go for a new manager too. Not when the daft cunts spunk over the odds for players.Im pretty sure they go for a new manager too. Logged Glory Glory Man United

Ben G



Offline



Posts: 3 786





Mountain KingPosts: 3 786 Re: The Geordies. « Reply #9 on: Today at 10:18:22 AM » Just goes to show that 2006/07 was our chance to break the status quo. A proven international coach with a big transfer budget added to our already raised profile and .....



We got a novice manager and Jason Euell Logged Tory Cunt

Johnny Thunder

Online



Posts: 11 669





Shit Stirring Cunt.





Posts: 11 669Shit Stirring Cunt. Re: The Geordies. « Reply #10 on: Today at 10:48:06 AM » Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Today at 10:04:19 AM Quote from: Ben G on Today at 09:59:19 AM They’ve missed the boat imo.





seven or eight clubs inc Wolves are ahead of them now.



Not when the daft cunts spunk over the odds for players.

Im pretty sure they go for a new manager too.

Not when the daft cunts spunk over the odds for players.Im pretty sure they go for a new manager too.

If they get this deal over the line quick and tempt someone like Poch before he goes elsewhere, they will have a real chance of getting in amongst the top boys within two years if they throw a sack full of cash at it. If they get this deal over the line quick and tempt someone like Poch before he goes elsewhere, they will have a real chance of getting in amongst the top boys within two years if they throw a sack full of cash at it. Logged Clem loves tail up the fuckin cack pipe.

RedSteel

Offline



Posts: 9 271



UTB





Posts: 9 271UTB Re: The Geordies. « Reply #11 on: Today at 11:01:48 AM » I'm pretty sure FFP will restrict unlimited spending. Loopholes have been closed which makes it virtually impossible now to spunk hundreds of millions in a window and not be accountable for it. See Man City and soon PSG if they don't get their house in order. They can certainly improve themselves but forget them being a force unless they get a Gem of a manager like Klopp. Logged