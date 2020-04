The blokes a true legend video and this is one of my favourite Gazza videosWillie Thorne joining in with the singing, class

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=z-pMAlZ-Ryg



He doesn't look too bad on that video, though he looks half dead when you see him now.

Massive talent in his day the Rangers lot will always love him due to his flute playing in that game against Celtic. I think the rest of the country has given up on him due to all the chances he had given to him.



He doesn't look too bad on that video, though he looks half dead when you see him now.

Massive talent in his day the Rangers lot will always love him due to his flute playing in that game against Celtic. I think the rest of the country has given up on him due to all the chances he had given to him.

Cracking song like.....