Is there tumbleweed blowing across the Riverside?

April 16, 2020, 12:15:35 PM
UNBEATEN SINCE FEBRUARY..

Is there tumbleweed blowing across the Riverside?
Bill Buxton
« on: April 14, 2020, 04:55:17 PM »
If the season restarts all these super fit players are going to look like James Corden.
TMG501
It's What's In The Groove That Counts


« Reply #1 on: April 14, 2020, 05:09:57 PM »
https://images.squarespace-cdn.com/content/5b9f69c94eddec222ca36bc1/1538728631065-G2R3ZD0LFWCUE33M57SB/image-asset.jpeg?content-type=image%2Fjpeg


 :dftt:
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Pack o cunts


« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 12:14:22 PM »
About the same that blows between your ears....

 
Bill Buxton
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 01:28:28 PM »
Quote from: Ural Quntz on Yesterday at 12:14:22 PM
About the same that blows between your ears....

 


How droll. Quntzy are you self isolating or is that your normal state anyway?
beamishboro
« Reply #4 on: Today at 08:53:00 AM »
Quote from: Ural Quntz on Yesterday at 12:14:22 PM
About the same that blows between your ears....

 

 :meltdown: :meltdown:
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Pack o cunts


« Reply #5 on: Today at 11:14:22 AM »
Quote from: beamishboro on Today at 08:53:00 AM
Quote from: Ural Quntz on Yesterday at 12:14:22 PM
About the same that blows between your ears....

 

 :meltdown: :meltdown:

Mackem cunt....
Bill Buxton
« Reply #6 on: Today at 11:57:47 AM »
Quntzy.Keyboard warrior.
