Steve Göldby



Offline



Posts: 9 931







Mountain KingPosts: 9 931 Re: Coming Out « Reply #3 on: Today at 11:43:49 AM »



This is good - it will help with the diversification of the Board enormously. Logged

nekder365

Online



Posts: 503





Posts: 503 Re: Coming Out « Reply #4 on: Today at 01:24:04 PM » Will there be a graph to accompany this????.... Logged

CLEM FANDANGO

Offline



Posts: 13 565







Posts: 13 565 Re: Coming Out « Reply #5 on: Today at 02:49:23 PM »



HE HAS SEX WITH AN UGLY GADGIE 10 TIMES A DAY.















































HIMSELF.











YOU CAN JOIN THUNDER.HE HAS SEX WITH AN UGLY GADGIE 10 TIMES A DAY.HIMSELF. Logged Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19

Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY

THUNDER wanks off trannies.

Johnny Thunder

Online



Posts: 11 665





Shit Stirring Cunt.





Posts: 11 665Shit Stirring Cunt. Re: Coming Out « Reply #6 on: Today at 03:08:01 PM »









I just fuckin knew this thread would attract the fuckin forum bummer. Logged Clem loves tail up the fuckin cack pipe.

OzzyPorter

Offline



Posts: 242





Posts: 242 Re: Coming Out « Reply #8 on: Today at 03:21:27 PM » Are people's accounts been taken over? Someone just tried to change my password I think and it looks like bobs has been done. It's no problem for me I'll just make another one. Steve? Any info? Logged

Johnny Thunder

Online



Posts: 11 665





Shit Stirring Cunt.





Posts: 11 665Shit Stirring Cunt. Re: Coming Out « Reply #10 on: Today at 03:24:50 PM » Quote from: OzzyPorter on Today at 03:21:27 PM Are people's accounts been taken over? Someone just tried to change my password I think and it looks like bobs has been done. It's no problem for me I'll just make another one. Steve? Any info?





Clem has hacked Bens account.















Unless Ben has just developed fuckin shit crack.



















Clem has hacked Bens account.Unless Ben has just developed fuckin shit crack. Logged Clem loves tail up the fuckin cack pipe.

MF(c) DOOM

Online



Posts: 4 032







Posts: 4 032 Re: Coming Out « Reply #11 on: Today at 03:28:02 PM » Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 10:52:09 AM

I might have delved into homosexual urges. Please dont judge me

That explains the PM's!



Ain't no thing Bob. Think it was always a bit obvious anyway but fair play to you for sticking your head above the parapet. That explains the PM's!Ain't no thing Bob. Think it was always a bit obvious anyway but fair play to you for sticking your head above the parapet. Logged

El Capitan

Offline



Posts: 41 008





Posts: 41 008 Re: Coming Out « Reply #12 on: Today at 03:35:02 PM » Schofield coming out was more of a surprise than this Logged Rob Nichols ruined my life.

Steve Göldby



Offline



Posts: 9 931







Mountain KingPosts: 9 931 Re: Coming Out « Reply #13 on: Today at 03:42:18 PM » Quote from: OzzyPorter on Today at 03:21:27 PM Are people's accounts been taken over? Someone just tried to change my password I think and it looks like bobs has been done. It's no problem for me I'll just make another one. Steve? Any info?



There's no security issues at all and I doubt very much someone tried to change your password. What grounds do you have for saying that?



There's no security issues at all and I doubt very much someone tried to change your password. What grounds do you have for saying that? Logged

OzzyPorter

Offline



Posts: 242





Posts: 242 Re: Coming Out « Reply #14 on: Today at 03:53:09 PM » Quote from: Steve Göldby on Today at 03:42:18 PM Quote from: OzzyPorter on Today at 03:21:27 PM Are people's accounts been taken over? Someone just tried to change my password I think and it looks like bobs has been done. It's no problem for me I'll just make another one. Steve? Any info?



There's no security issues at all and I doubt very much someone tried to change your password. What grounds do you have for saying that?





There's no security issues at all and I doubt very much someone tried to change your password. What grounds do you have for saying that?

I put my password in twice as normal and it said it was wrong. Then it said something about a secret answer. I did a full clean with CC cleaner app and tried to log in again and it went through no problem. I put my password in twice as normal and it said it was wrong. Then it said something about a secret answer. I did a full clean with CC cleaner app and tried to log in again and it went through no problem. Logged

OzzyPorter

Offline



Posts: 242





Posts: 242 Re: Coming Out « Reply #15 on: Today at 03:56:45 PM » And whilst it isn't my business, why has bobupndown been posting stuff about being gay? That's a classic sign of someone's account getting taken over like what happens when people leave their phones lying about or Facebook accounts open. The youngsters have a name for it but it escapes me.

Logged

OzzyPorter

Offline



Posts: 242





Posts: 242 Re: Coming Out « Reply #17 on: Today at 04:00:11 PM » Just seems weird that all of that happened to bobupndowns account and then mine is playing up. I'm not saying this site is anything other than secure, I'm sure it is, but what's the situ with mine and bobs accounts today? Logged

Steve Göldby



Offline



Posts: 9 931







Mountain KingPosts: 9 931 Re: Coming Out « Reply #18 on: Today at 04:01:01 PM » Quote from: OzzyPorter on Today at 03:53:09 PM Quote from: Steve Göldby on Today at 03:42:18 PM Quote from: OzzyPorter on Today at 03:21:27 PM Are people's accounts been taken over? Someone just tried to change my password I think and it looks like bobs has been done. It's no problem for me I'll just make another one. Steve? Any info?



There's no security issues at all and I doubt very much someone tried to change your password. What grounds do you have for saying that?





There's no security issues at all and I doubt very much someone tried to change your password. What grounds do you have for saying that?

I put my password in twice as normal and it said it was wrong. Then it said something about a secret answer. I did a full clean with CC cleaner app and tried to log in again and it went through no problem.

I put my password in twice as normal and it said it was wrong. Then it said something about a secret answer. I did a full clean with CC cleaner app and tried to log in again and it went through no problem.

And how could you possibly deduce from that, that someone tried to change your password? That's like saying my front door lock was a bit sticky this morning so someone must have tried to break into my house.



We had certain people on here a few years back who were trying to bring it down and one of the tactics was false security scares. You are probably aware of it. And how could you possibly deduce from that, that someone tried to change your password? That's like saying my front door lock was a bit sticky this morning so someone must have tried to break into my house.We had certain people on here a few years back who were trying to bring it down and one of the tactics was false security scares. You are probably aware of it. Logged

Steve Göldby



Offline



Posts: 9 931







Mountain KingPosts: 9 931 Re: Coming Out « Reply #19 on: Today at 04:02:40 PM » Quote from: OzzyPorter on Today at 03:56:45 PM And whilst it isn't my business, why has bobupndown been posting stuff about being gay? That's a classic sign of someone's account getting taken over like what happens when people leave their phones lying about or Facebook accounts open. The youngsters have a name for it but it escapes me.





I would imagine he left his phone lying around and someone posted on his behalf. I would imagine he left his phone lying around and someone posted on his behalf. Logged

Steve Göldby



Offline



Posts: 9 931







Mountain KingPosts: 9 931 Re: Coming Out « Reply #20 on: Today at 04:03:26 PM » Or maybe he's gay and he felt the need to share it with us all. Logged

OzzyPorter

Offline



Posts: 242





Posts: 242 Re: Coming Out « Reply #26 on: Today at 04:19:14 PM » Quote from: Steve Göldby on Today at 04:03:26 PM Or maybe he's gay and he felt the need to share it with us all.



Again, possibly. I'm sure he will clear it all up when he returns.



If he still has access to his account of course. I've never had any sort of problem here with logging on and have never raised any concerns so I don't know why you are getting upset about it. There's probably a simple explanation.



Bob? Again, possibly. I'm sure he will clear it all up when he returns.If he still has access to his account of course. I've never had any sort of problem here with logging on and have never raised any concerns so I don't know why you are getting upset about it. There's probably a simple explanation.Bob? « Last Edit: Today at 04:22:19 PM by OzzyPorter » Logged

Johnny Thunder

Online



Posts: 11 665





Shit Stirring Cunt.





Posts: 11 665Shit Stirring Cunt. Re: Coming Out « Reply #27 on: Today at 04:38:44 PM »







Steve is a fuckin chewy cunt and probably on the rag. Logged Clem loves tail up the fuckin cack pipe.