Coming Out Welcome, Guest. Please login or register. April 14, 2020, 04:49:01 PM News: UNBEATEN SINCE FEBRUARY.. ComeOnBoro.com Message Board ComeOnBoro.com ComeOnBoro.com Message Board Coming Out Pages: [1] Go Down « previous next » Author Topic: Coming Out (Read 363 times) Bobupanddown Online Posts: 2 347 Coming Out « on: Today at 10:52:09 AM » I might have delved into homosexual urges. Please dont judge me Logged Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AMThere is nothing socialist about China RedSteel Offline Posts: 9 271 UTB Re: Coming Out « Reply #1 on: Today at 10:57:20 AM » Logged Ben G Mountain King Offline Posts: 3 785 Re: Coming Out « Reply #2 on: Today at 11:00:57 AM » Hello sailor Logged Tory Cunt Steve Göldby Mountain King Offline Posts: 9 931 Re: Coming Out « Reply #3 on: Today at 11:43:49 AM » This is good - it will help with the diversification of the Board enormously. Logged nekder365 Online Posts: 503 Re: Coming Out « Reply #4 on: Today at 01:24:04 PM » Will there be a graph to accompany this????.... Logged CLEM FANDANGO Offline Posts: 13 565 Re: Coming Out « Reply #5 on: Today at 02:49:23 PM » YOU CAN JOIN THUNDER.HE HAS SEX WITH AN UGLY GADGIE 10 TIMES A DAY.HIMSELF. Logged Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITYTHUNDER wanks off trannies. Johnny Thunder Online Posts: 11 665 Shit Stirring Cunt. Re: Coming Out « Reply #6 on: Today at 03:08:01 PM » I just fuckin knew this thread would attract the fuckin forum bummer. Logged Clem loves tail up the fuckin cack pipe. Ben G Mountain King Offline Posts: 3 785 Re: Coming Out « Reply #7 on: Today at 03:11:42 PM » Quote from: Johnny Thunder on Today at 03:08:01 PMI just fuckin knew this thread would make me the fuckin forum bummer. Logged Tory Cunt OzzyPorter Offline Posts: 242 Re: Coming Out « Reply #8 on: Today at 03:21:27 PM » Are people's accounts been taken over? Someone just tried to change my password I think and it looks like bobs has been done. It's no problem for me I'll just make another one. Steve? Any info? Logged Johnny Thunder Online Posts: 11 665 Shit Stirring Cunt. Re: Coming Out « Reply #9 on: Today at 03:23:11 PM » Quote from: Ben G on Today at 03:11:42 PMQuote from: Johnny Thunder on Today at 03:08:01 PMI just fuckin knew this thread would make me the fuckin forum bummer. Logged Clem loves tail up the fuckin cack pipe. Johnny Thunder Online Posts: 11 665 Shit Stirring Cunt. Re: Coming Out « Reply #10 on: Today at 03:24:50 PM » Quote from: OzzyPorter on Today at 03:21:27 PMAre people's accounts been taken over? Someone just tried to change my password I think and it looks like bobs has been done. It's no problem for me I'll just make another one. Steve? Any info?Clem has hacked Bens account.Unless Ben has just developed fuckin shit crack. Logged Clem loves tail up the fuckin cack pipe. MF(c) DOOM Online Posts: 4 032 Re: Coming Out « Reply #11 on: Today at 03:28:02 PM » Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 10:52:09 AMI might have delved into homosexual urges. Please dont judge me That explains the PM's!Ain't no thing Bob. Think it was always a bit obvious anyway but fair play to you for sticking your head above the parapet. Logged El Capitan Offline Posts: 41 008 Re: Coming Out « Reply #12 on: Today at 03:35:02 PM » Schofield coming out was more of a surprise than this Logged Rob Nichols ruined my life. Steve Göldby Mountain King Offline Posts: 9 931 Re: Coming Out « Reply #13 on: Today at 03:42:18 PM » Quote from: OzzyPorter on Today at 03:21:27 PMAre people's accounts been taken over? Someone just tried to change my password I think and it looks like bobs has been done. It's no problem for me I'll just make another one. Steve? Any info?There's no security issues at all and I doubt very much someone tried to change your password. What grounds do you have for saying that? Logged OzzyPorter Offline Posts: 242 Re: Coming Out « Reply #14 on: Today at 03:53:09 PM » Quote from: Steve Göldby on Today at 03:42:18 PMQuote from: OzzyPorter on Today at 03:21:27 PMAre people's accounts been taken over? Someone just tried to change my password I think and it looks like bobs has been done. It's no problem for me I'll just make another one. Steve? Any info?There's no security issues at all and I doubt very much someone tried to change your password. What grounds do you have for saying that?I put my password in twice as normal and it said it was wrong. Then it said something about a secret answer. I did a full clean with CC cleaner app and tried to log in again and it went through no problem. Logged OzzyPorter Offline Posts: 242 Re: Coming Out « Reply #15 on: Today at 03:56:45 PM » And whilst it isn't my business, why has bobupndown been posting stuff about being gay? That's a classic sign of someone's account getting taken over like what happens when people leave their phones lying about or Facebook accounts open. The youngsters have a name for it but it escapes me. Logged Ben G Mountain King Offline Posts: 3 785 Re: Coming Out « Reply #16 on: Today at 03:59:01 PM » Quote from: Johnny Thunder on Today at 03:24:50 PMQuote from: OzzyPorter on Today at 03:21:27 PMAre people's accounts been taken over? Someone just tried to change my password I think and it looks like bobs has been done. It's no problem for me I'll just make another one. Steve? Any info?Clem has hacked Bens account.Leave me right out of this Unless Ben has just developed fuckin shit crack. Logged Tory Cunt OzzyPorter Offline Posts: 242 Re: Coming Out « Reply #17 on: Today at 04:00:11 PM » Just seems weird that all of that happened to bobupndowns account and then mine is playing up. I'm not saying this site is anything other than secure, I'm sure it is, but what's the situ with mine and bobs accounts today? Logged Steve Göldby Mountain King Offline Posts: 9 931 Re: Coming Out « Reply #18 on: Today at 04:01:01 PM » Quote from: OzzyPorter on Today at 03:53:09 PMQuote from: Steve Göldby on Today at 03:42:18 PMQuote from: OzzyPorter on Today at 03:21:27 PMAre people's accounts been taken over? Someone just tried to change my password I think and it looks like bobs has been done. It's no problem for me I'll just make another one. Steve? Any info?There's no security issues at all and I doubt very much someone tried to change your password. What grounds do you have for saying that?I put my password in twice as normal and it said it was wrong. Then it said something about a secret answer. I did a full clean with CC cleaner app and tried to log in again and it went through no problem.And how could you possibly deduce from that, that someone tried to change your password? That's like saying my front door lock was a bit sticky this morning so someone must have tried to break into my house.We had certain people on here a few years back who were trying to bring it down and one of the tactics was false security scares. You are probably aware of it. Logged Steve Göldby Mountain King Offline Posts: 9 931 Re: Coming Out « Reply #19 on: Today at 04:02:40 PM » Quote from: OzzyPorter on Today at 03:56:45 PMAnd whilst it isn't my business, why has bobupndown been posting stuff about being gay? That's a classic sign of someone's account getting taken over like what happens when people leave their phones lying about or Facebook accounts open. The youngsters have a name for it but it escapes me.I would imagine he left his phone lying around and someone posted on his behalf. Logged Steve Göldby Mountain King Offline Posts: 9 931 Re: Coming Out « Reply #20 on: Today at 04:03:26 PM » Or maybe he's gay and he felt the need to share it with us all. Logged Steve Göldby Mountain King Offline Posts: 9 931 Re: Coming Out « Reply #21 on: Today at 04:04:40 PM » Quote from: OzzyPorter on Today at 04:00:11 PMwhat's the situ with mine and bobs accounts today?The situ - Bob left his phone lying around and you put the wrong password in yours. Logged Johnny Thunder Online Posts: 11 665 Shit Stirring Cunt. Re: Coming Out « Reply #22 on: Today at 04:05:42 PM » Quote from: Ben G on Today at 03:59:01 PMQuote from: Johnny Thunder on Today at 03:24:50 PMQuote from: OzzyPorter on Today at 03:21:27 PMAre people's accounts been taken over? Someone just tried to change my password I think and it looks like bobs has been done. It's no problem for me I'll just make another one. Steve? Any info?Clem has hacked Bens account.Leave me right out of this Unless Ben has just developed fuckin shit crack. Useless cunt. Logged Clem loves tail up the fuckin cack pipe. Ben G Mountain King Offline Posts: 3 785 Re: Coming Out « Reply #23 on: Today at 04:06:52 PM » I was wanking overs chip buttie Logged Tory Cunt OzzyPorter Offline Posts: 242 Re: Coming Out « Reply #24 on: Today at 04:09:40 PM » Quote from: Steve Göldby on Today at 04:04:40 PMQuote from: OzzyPorter on Today at 04:00:11 PMwhat's the situ with mine and bobs accounts today?The situ - Bob left his phone lying around and you put the wrong password in yours. Maybe. I think it's doubtful I did it twice though. See what bob has to say about his. Logged Johnny Thunder Online Posts: 11 665 Shit Stirring Cunt. Re: Coming Out « Reply #25 on: Today at 04:10:19 PM » Quote from: Ben G on Today at 04:06:52 PMI was wanking overs chip buttieA very acceptable excuse. Logged Clem loves tail up the fuckin cack pipe. OzzyPorter Offline Posts: 242 Re: Coming Out « Reply #26 on: Today at 04:19:14 PM » Quote from: Steve Göldby on Today at 04:03:26 PMOr maybe he's gay and he felt the need to share it with us all. Again, possibly. I'm sure he will clear it all up when he returns. If he still has access to his account of course. I've never had any sort of problem here with logging on and have never raised any concerns so I don't know why you are getting upset about it. There's probably a simple explanation.Bob? « Last Edit: Today at 04:22:19 PM by OzzyPorter » Logged Johnny Thunder Online Posts: 11 665 Shit Stirring Cunt. Re: Coming Out « Reply #27 on: Today at 04:38:44 PM » Steve is a fuckin chewy cunt and probably on the rag. Logged Clem loves tail up the fuckin cack pipe. OzzyPorter Offline Posts: 242 Re: Coming Out « Reply #28 on: Today at 04:46:17 PM » Quote from: Johnny Thunder on Today at 04:38:44 PMSteve is a fuckin chewy cunt and probably on the rag. I'm keeping quiet before I get in any more trouble 😂 Logged Johnny Thunder Online Posts: 11 665 Shit Stirring Cunt. Re: Coming Out « Reply #29 on: Today at 04:46:46 PM » Logged Clem loves tail up the fuckin cack pipe. Pages: [1] Go Up « previous next » Jump to: Please select a destination: ----------------------------- ComeOnBoro.com ----------------------------- => ComeOnBoro.com Message Board 1 Hour 1 Day 1 Week 1 Month Forever Login with username, password and session length Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Loading...