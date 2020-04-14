Coming Out

April 14, 2020, 02:16:14 PM
Author Topic: Coming Out  (Read 175 times)
Bobupanddown
Posts: 2 347


« on: Today at 10:52:09 AM »
I might have delved into homosexual urges. Please dont judge me  :steptoe:
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
RedSteel
Posts: 9 271

UTB


« Reply #1 on: Today at 10:57:20 AM »
 :matty: :homer:
Ben G
Mountain King
Posts: 3 782


« Reply #2 on: Today at 11:00:57 AM »
Hello sailor
Tory Cunt
Steve Göldby
Mountain King
Posts: 9 926



« Reply #3 on: Today at 11:43:49 AM »
This is good - it will help with the diversification of the Board enormously.

 :like:
nekder365
Posts: 503


« Reply #4 on: Today at 01:24:04 PM »
Will there be a graph to accompany this????....
