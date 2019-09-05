CAPS PUZZLE Welcome, Guest. Please login or register. April 13, 2020, 08:06:29 PM News: UNBEATEN SINCE FEBRUARY.. ComeOnBoro.com Message Board ComeOnBoro.com ComeOnBoro.com Message Board CAPS PUZZLE Pages: [1] Go Down « previous next » Author Topic: CAPS PUZZLE (Read 62 times) CLEM FANDANGO Offline Posts: 13 564 CAPS PUZZLE « on: Today at 06:50:34 PM » CAPSCOCK - YOU ARE VERY GOOD AT FINDING MYSTERY/IMAGINARY PINTS IN PHOTOS.BUT CAN YOU FIND THE TROPHY AMONG THESE PINTS? I bet you can't you blind twat. Logged Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITYTHUNDER wanks off trannies. CapsDave Online Posts: 4 592 Re: CAPS PUZZLE « Reply #1 on: Today at 06:53:40 PM » I dont see any pints Logged Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PMTell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them. CLEM FANDANGO Offline Posts: 13 564 Re: CAPS PUZZLE « Reply #2 on: Today at 06:56:25 PM » Quote from: CapsDave on Today at 06:53:40 PMI dont see any pints Logged Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITYTHUNDER wanks off trannies. headset Online Posts: 473 Re: CAPS PUZZLE « Reply #3 on: Today at 08:02:44 PM » Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Today at 06:50:34 PMCAPSCOCK - YOU ARE VERY GOOD AT FINDING MYSTERY/IMAGINARY PINTS IN PHOTOS.BUT CAN YOU FIND THE TROPHY AMONG THESE PINTS? I bet you can't you blind twat. Trophy bitter.. Logged Pages: [1] Go Up « previous next » Jump to: Please select a destination: ----------------------------- ComeOnBoro.com ----------------------------- => ComeOnBoro.com Message Board 1 Hour 1 Day 1 Week 1 Month Forever Login with username, password and session length Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Loading...