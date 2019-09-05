CAPS PUZZLE

Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
April 13, 2020, 08:06:29 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: UNBEATEN SINCE FEBRUARY..

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: CAPS PUZZLE  (Read 62 times)
CLEM FANDANGO
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 13 564



View Profile
« on: Today at 06:50:34 PM »
CAPSCOCK - YOU ARE VERY GOOD AT FINDING MYSTERY/IMAGINARY PINTS IN PHOTOS.

BUT CAN YOU FIND THE TROPHY AMONG THESE PINTS?



 :pd:






I bet you can't you blind twat.

 mcl
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
THUNDER wanks off trannies.
CapsDave
*****
Online Online

Posts: 4 592


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 06:53:40 PM »
I dont see any pints 
Logged
Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM
Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.
CLEM FANDANGO
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 13 564



View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 06:56:25 PM »
Quote from: CapsDave on Today at 06:53:40 PM
I dont see any pints 

 
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
THUNDER wanks off trannies.
headset
*****
Online Online

Posts: 473


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 08:02:44 PM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Today at 06:50:34 PM
CAPSCOCK - YOU ARE VERY GOOD AT FINDING MYSTERY/IMAGINARY PINTS IN PHOTOS.

BUT CAN YOU FIND THE TROPHY AMONG THESE PINTS?



 :pd:






I bet you can't you blind twat.

 mcl

Trophy bitter.. :beer: :beer:
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 