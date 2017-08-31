CLEM FANDANGO

Offline



Posts: 13 570







Posts: 13 570 ROBBSO « on: Yesterday at 06:41:44 PM »







Also Coulby seems to be regularly lurking but not posting. Why?



What was the reason for this latest flounce?Also Coulby seems to be regularly lurking but not posting. Why? Logged Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19

Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY

THUNDER wanks off trannies and gargles with their sticky white love piss.

Oldfield

Offline



Posts: 650







Posts: 650 Re: ROBBSO « Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 07:07:33 PM » Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 06:43:04 PM He messaged Steve and told him to ban me because I'm Lenin, Notts, Oldfield and Blind Faith.



Steve said no, so he flounced.







Did he indeed? Hilarious...... Mr stolen valour....... Mr stoker in a ship with no boilers...... no surprises there



Did he indeed? Hilarious...... Mr stolen valour....... Mr stoker in a ship with no boilers...... no surprises there Logged

RIK MAYALL

Online



Posts: 11 286





Once in every lifetime





Posts: 11 286Once in every lifetime Re: ROBBSO « Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 07:12:33 PM » Coulby is ok, he lost his lifelong friend a short while back, so he's just taking a bit of time out.



Logged Glory Glory Man United

mingebag

Offline



Posts: 4 598







Posts: 4 598 Re: ROBBSO « Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 07:38:26 PM » Forum full of wankers

Goldbys heroes Logged

daftjim

Offline



Posts: 2 418





Posts: 2 418 Re: ROBBSO « Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 08:35:33 PM » Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 06:43:04 PM He messaged Steve and told him to ban me because I'm Lenin, Notts, Oldfield and Blind Faith.



Steve said no, so he flounced.







You fuck this board up every time you come back Lenin.

Incessant boring shyte day in day out.

Only a metter of time before you get banned again and things will pick up again. You fuck this board up every time you come back Lenin.Incessant boring shyte day in day out.Only a metter of time before you get banned again and things will pick up again. Logged

towz

Offline



Posts: 7 850





Posts: 7 850 Re: ROBBSO « Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 09:24:31 PM » Bob is a total cunt like Logged

Wee_Willie

Offline



Posts: 8 665







Posts: 8 665 Re: ROBBSO « Reply #20 on: Today at 11:01:05 AM » His bitterness and jealousy got the better of him Logged