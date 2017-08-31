ROBBSO

UNBEATEN SINCE FEBRUARY

Author Topic: ROBBSO  (Read 370 times)
CLEM FANDANGO
Yesterday at 06:41:44 PM
What was the reason for this latest flounce?

Also Coulby seems to be regularly lurking but not posting.  Why?

Bobupanddown
Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 06:43:04 PM
He messaged Steve and told him to ban me because I'm Lenin, Notts, Oldfield and Blind Faith.

Steve said no, so he flounced.

Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
monkeyman
Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 06:43:37 PM
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Yesterday at 06:41:44 PM
What was the reason for this latest flounce?

Also Coulby seems to be regularly lurking but not posting.  Why?

THEY BECAME LOVERS  
CLEM FANDANGO
Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 06:46:18 PM
Quote from: monkeyman on Yesterday at 06:43:37 PM
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Yesterday at 06:41:44 PM
What was the reason for this latest flounce?

Also Coulby seems to be regularly lurking but not posting.  Why?

THEY BECAME LOVERS  

But they could still post between wolf-bagging sessions?

Weird.
CLEM FANDANGO
Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 06:46:51 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 06:43:04 PM
He messaged Steve and told him to ban me because I'm Lenin, Notts, Oldfield and Blind Faith.

Steve said no, so he flounced.



And Coulby?

Oldfield
Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 07:07:33 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 06:43:04 PM
He messaged Steve and told him to ban me because I'm Lenin, Notts, Oldfield and Blind Faith.

Steve said no, so he flounced.



Did he indeed? Hilarious...... Mr stolen valour....... Mr stoker in a ship with no boilers...... no surprises there

RIK MAYALL
Once in every lifetime


Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 07:12:33 PM
Coulby is ok, he lost his lifelong friend a short while back, so he's just taking a bit of time out.
CLEM FANDANGO
Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 07:16:54 PM
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Yesterday at 07:12:33 PM
Coulby is ok, he lost his lifelong friend a short while back, so he's just taking a bit of time out.



 lost

Bugger.  Wishing him well.
mingebag
Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 07:38:26 PM
Forum full of wankers
Goldbys heroes
Artois
Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 08:03:16 PM
Quote from: mingebag on Yesterday at 07:38:26 PM
Forum full of wankers
daftjim
Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 08:35:33 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 06:43:04 PM
He messaged Steve and told him to ban me because I'm Lenin, Notts, Oldfield and Blind Faith.

Steve said no, so he flounced.



You fuck this board up every time you come back Lenin.
Incessant boring shyte day in day out.
Only a metter of time before you get banned again and things will pick up again.  :lenin:
Bobupanddown
Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 08:47:38 PM
Quote from: daftjim on Yesterday at 08:35:33 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 06:43:04 PM
He messaged Steve and told him to ban me because I'm Lenin, Notts, Oldfield and Blind Faith.

Steve said no, so he flounced.



You fuck this board up every time you come back Lenin.
Incessant boring shyte day in day out.
Only a metter of time before you get banned again and things will pick up again.  :lenin:

Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
towz
Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 09:24:31 PM
Bob is a total cunt like
Bobupanddown
Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 09:27:10 PM
Quote from: towz on Yesterday at 09:24:31 PM
Bob is a total cunt like

Thats a tax paying total cunt to you and that other tax dodging cunt 
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
towz
Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 09:28:17 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 09:27:10 PM
Quote from: towz on Yesterday at 09:24:31 PM
Bob is a total cunt like

Thats a tax paying total cunt to you and that other tax dodging cunt 

I pay tax in my country of residence too
Oldfield
Reply #15 on: Today at 09:09:07 AM
Quote from: towz on Yesterday at 09:28:17 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 09:27:10 PM
Quote from: towz on Yesterday at 09:24:31 PM
Bob is a total cunt like

Thats a tax paying total cunt to you and that other tax dodging cunt 

I pay tax in my country of residence too

He means Thailand .... where he pays zero..... he is terrified of paying his fair share in the UK as the CPS want a sizeable chunk to cover the cost of his abandoned kids....
Bobupanddown
Reply #16 on: Today at 09:52:46 AM
Quote from: towz on Yesterday at 09:28:17 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 09:27:10 PM
Quote from: towz on Yesterday at 09:24:31 PM
Bob is a total cunt like

Thats a tax paying total cunt to you and that other tax dodging cunt 

I pay tax in my country of residence too

But no doubt you'll be back here with your hand out at some stage, Healthcare, Pension and/or social services.

Daftjim is just a parasite.
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
towz
Reply #17 on: Today at 09:59:24 AM
Quote from: Oldfield on Today at 09:09:07 AM
Quote from: towz on Yesterday at 09:28:17 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 09:27:10 PM
Quote from: towz on Yesterday at 09:24:31 PM
Bob is a total cunt like

Thats a tax paying total cunt to you and that other tax dodging cunt 

I pay tax in my country of residence too

He means Thailand .... where he pays zero..... he is terrified of paying his fair share in the UK as the CPS want a sizeable chunk to cover the cost of his abandoned kids....



Wrong
Wrong
Wrong
Wrong

Good effort though 
towz
Reply #18 on: Today at 10:00:08 AM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 09:52:46 AM
Quote from: towz on Yesterday at 09:28:17 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 09:27:10 PM
Quote from: towz on Yesterday at 09:24:31 PM
Bob is a total cunt like

Thats a tax paying total cunt to you and that other tax dodging cunt 

I pay tax in my country of residence too

But no doubt you'll be back here with your hand out at some stage, Healthcare, Pension and/or social services.

Daftjim is just a parasite.


I have private health care and pension provisions

Please try again
RedSteel
UTB


Reply #19 on: Today at 10:48:40 AM
Quote from: Oldfield on Today at 09:09:07 AM
Quote from: towz on Yesterday at 09:28:17 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 09:27:10 PM
Quote from: towz on Yesterday at 09:24:31 PM
Bob is a total cunt like

Thats a tax paying total cunt to you and that other tax dodging cunt 

I pay tax in my country of residence too

He means Thailand .... where he pays zero..... he is terrified of paying his fair share in the UK as the CPS want a sizeable chunk to cover the cost of his abandoned kids....



Wee_Willie
Reply #20 on: Today at 11:01:05 AM
His bitterness and jealousy got the better of him  :alf:
Oldfield
Reply #21 on: Today at 11:11:12 AM
Quote from: towz on Today at 09:59:24 AM
Quote from: Oldfield on Today at 09:09:07 AM
Quote from: towz on Yesterday at 09:28:17 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 09:27:10 PM
Quote from: towz on Yesterday at 09:24:31 PM
Bob is a total cunt like

Thats a tax paying total cunt to you and that other tax dodging cunt 

I pay tax in my country of residence too

He means Thailand .... where he pays zero..... he is terrified of paying his fair share in the UK as the CPS want a sizeable chunk to cover the cost of his abandoned kids....



Wrong
Wrong
Wrong
Wrong

Good effort though 

😂😂😂😂 Nope, absolutely spot on as per usual my little CPS dodging friend..... some folk in Stokesley want a word with you as you know  monkey

Remember when you denied having any kids on here and then said a while later they were running around your feet.....

Liar liar pants on.....
