ALF WOOD BROWN BREAD

monkeyman
Posts: 9 136
ALF WOOD BROWN BREAD
« on: Today at 05:35:57 PM »

R.I.P ALF

Ural Quntz
Posts: 6 585
Re: ALF WOOD BROWN BREAD
« Reply #1 on: Today at 05:49:34 PM »

When all we needed was to sign Paul Mariner for £1M to win the First Division
We got - Alf Wood on a free
Not your fault Alf - R.I.P.

Steve Göldby
Posts: 9 921
Re: ALF WOOD BROWN BREAD
« Reply #2 on: Today at 06:10:50 PM »

RIP Alf. Sad news. Remember seeing him play for us.