April 13, 2020, 06:26:33 PM
Topic: ALF WOOD BROWN BREAD
monkeyman
Today at 05:35:57 PM
R.I.P ALF
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Reply #1 on: Today at 05:49:34 PM
When all we needed was to sign Paul Mariner for £1M to win the First Division

We got - Alf Wood on a free

Not your fault Alf - R.I.P.

 jc
Steve Göldby
Mountain King
Reply #2 on: Today at 06:10:50 PM
RIP Alf. Sad news. Remember seeing him play for us. 
