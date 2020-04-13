2 new signings

Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
April 13, 2020, 04:42:00 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: UNBEATEN SINCE FEBRUARY..

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: 2 new signings  (Read 71 times)
nekder365
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 496


View Profile
« on: Today at 03:46:32 PM »
2 foreign players to sign anytime soon.......
Ah Chu
Ivor Longkoff............

I'll get ma coat..................
Logged
monkeyman
*****
Online Online

Posts: 9 133


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 04:20:09 PM »
Quote from: nekder365 on Today at 03:46:32 PM
2 foreign players to sign anytime soon.......
Ah Chu
Ivor Longkoff............

I'll get ma coat..................
  lost oleary
Logged
Artois
***
Online Online

Posts: 186


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 04:27:29 PM »
Quote from: nekder365 on Today at 03:46:32 PM
2 foreign players to sign anytime soon.......
Ah Chu
Ivor Longkoff............

I'll get ma coat..................



We used to be muckeroos but not anymore 
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 