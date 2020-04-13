Artois

Online



Posts: 186





Posts: 186

Re: 2 new signings « Reply #2 on: Today at 04:27:29 PM » Quote from: nekder365 on Today at 03:46:32 PM 2 foreign players to sign anytime soon.......

Ah Chu

Ivor Longkoff............



I'll get ma coat..................







We used to be muckeroos but not anymore We used to be muckeroos but not anymore