Championship games to resume on June 6

OzzyPorter
Offline
Posts: 232

Championship games to resume on June 6
« on: Today at 02:59:27 PM »

Providing the league gets approval from the government. The games will initially be played behind closed doors.What do you think? Agree? Disagree? Not bothered?As long as it is safe and does not put people's lives in danger then it's fair enough. If there is any doubt whatsoever then just null and void the season. Football isn't important. From a purely selfish perspective I'd be more happy with the season written off as it would mean boro stay up and leeds stay down. 😂

Logged

Johnny Thunder
Offline
Posts: 11 653
Shit Stirring Cunt. Re: Championship games to resume on June 6 « Reply #1 on: Today at 03:05:27 PM » If we are still under restrictions, no fuckin way should footballers be given special circumstances.If it is all lifted, no problem resuming for me. Logged Clem loves tail. monkeyman Online Posts: 9 133 Re: Championship games to resume on June 6 « Reply #2 on: Today at 03:07:39 PM » I HAVE TRIED TO WATCH A GAME PLAYED BEHIND CLOSED DOORS A FEW TIMES ITS FUCKING HARD WORK THE PLAYERS LOOK LIKE THEY ARE GOING THROUGH THE MOTIONS Logged OzzyPorter Offline Posts: 232 Re: Championship games to resume on June 6 « Reply #3 on: Today at 03:09:18 PM » There'll be a few brown envelopes passed around if the season resumes with the rest of the country still under lockdown.I too hate watching games that are played with no crowd in attendance. Has an awful, low key, preseason feel to it. « Last Edit: Today at 03:11:49 PM by OzzyPorter » Logged Johnny Thunder Offline Posts: 11 653 Shit Stirring Cunt. Re: Championship games to resume on June 6 « Reply #4 on: Today at 03:10:54 PM » If there is any sort of social distancing still in place then no way can competitive football be allowed. Logged Clem loves tail. OzzyPorter Offline Posts: 232 Re: Championship games to resume on June 6 « Reply #5 on: Today at 03:12:38 PM » Money talks and I think what you describe could definitely happen. Logged Johnny Thunder Offline Posts: 11 653 Shit Stirring Cunt. Re: Championship games to resume on June 6 « Reply #6 on: Today at 03:16:31 PM » Probably a silly scenario but if a player, during the course of the resumed season, contracted the virus and died, clubs would be wide open to legal action. No way would insurance companies have fuck all to do with it. Logged Clem loves tail. OzzyPorter Offline Posts: 232 Re: Championship games to resume on June 6 « Reply #7 on: Today at 03:20:20 PM » Players will probably be asked to sign a disclaimer subject to testing being done before game kicking off. Can you imagine of front line NHS aren't getting enough testing by then and footballers get it instead! Just null and void the season and start afresh mid July. 👍 Logged El Capitan Offline Posts: 41 006 Re: Championship games to resume on June 6 « Reply #8 on: Today at 03:25:21 PM » Hole the teams up in camps, World Cup style Regular testing of players and staff. 3 or 4 games a week. Up to 5 subs per game. Get it all wrapped up in 3 weeks Logged Rob Nichols ruined my life. Johnny Thunder Offline Posts: 11 653 Shit Stirring Cunt. Re: Championship games to resume on June 6 « Reply #9 on: Today at 03:26:04 PM » Logged Clem loves tail. monkeyman Online Posts: 9 133 Re: Championship games to resume on June 6 « Reply #10 on: Today at 03:26:28 PM » Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 03:25:21 PMHole the teams up in camps, World Cup style Regular testing of players and staff. 3 or 4 games a week. Up to 5 subs per game. Get it all wrapped up in 3 weeks GREAT IDEA Logged Johnny Thunder Offline Posts: 11 653 Shit Stirring Cunt. Re: Championship games to resume on June 6 « Reply #11 on: Today at 03:27:42 PM » Great idea. This could definitely happen. Logged Clem loves tail. nekder365 Offline Posts: 496 Re: Championship games to resume on June 6 « Reply #12 on: Today at 03:42:40 PM » Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 03:25:21 PMHole the teams up in camps, World Cup style Regular testing of players and staff. 3 or 4 games a week. Up to 5 subs per game. Get it all wrapped up in 3 weeks So the same as playing behind closed doors then? Logged El Capitan Offline Posts: 41 006 Re: Championship games to resume on June 6 « Reply #13 on: Today at 03:46:23 PM » Yes I mean as well as playing the matches behind closed doors. I think that part is a Shay (given) Logged Rob Nichols ruined my life. nekder365 Offline Posts: 496 Re: Championship games to resume on June 6 « Reply #14 on: Today at 03:48:12 PM » Think if we were in the top 5 i'd be pissed off with null and void season....... Logged PoliteDwarf Online Posts: 9 472 Not big and not clever Re: Championship games to resume on June 6 « Reply #15 on: Today at 03:48:56 PM » Quote from: Johnny Thunder on Today at 03:05:27 PMIf we are still under restrictions, no fuckin way should footballers be given special circumstances.If it is all lifted, no problem resuming for me.What he said. I think the country could stomach another three week lockdown extension but after that there'll be twitchings of civil unrest. Logged CoB scum Alberto Bongaloid Offline Posts: 578 Re: Championship games to resume on June 6 « Reply #16 on: Today at 04:09:49 PM » The testing wont be anywhere near accurate enough. Imagine losing your best players because of a false positive test and then finding out after the season finishes that they shouldnt have been banned from playing as that test was proven to be inaccurate. Better to just abandon the season Im afraid Logged CLEM FANDANGO Online Posts: 13 556 Re: Championship games to resume on June 6 « Reply #17 on: Today at 04:18:07 PM » Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 03:25:21 PMHole the teams up in camps, World Cup style Regular testing of players and staff. 3 or 4 games a week. Up to 5 subs per game. Get it all wrapped up in 3 weeks Logged Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITYTHUNDER wanks off trannies. El Capitan Offline Posts: 41 006 Re: Championship games to resume on June 6 « Reply #18 on: Today at 04:22:47 PM » 6 subs? Logged Rob Nichols ruined my life. CLEM FANDANGO Online Posts: 13 556 Re: Championship games to resume on June 6 « Reply #19 on: Today at 04:25:41 PM » Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 04:22:47 PM6 subs? Logged Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITYTHUNDER wanks off trannies. OzzyPorter Offline Posts: 232 Re: Championship games to resume on June 6 « Reply #20 on: Today at 04:35:16 PM » Quote from: Alberto Bongaloid on Today at 04:09:49 PMThe testing wont be anywhere near accurate enough. Imagine losing your best players because of a false positive test and then finding out after the season finishes that they shouldnt have been banned from playing as that test was proven to be inaccurate. Better to just abandon the season Im afraid🙌

Logged