Posts: 232 Championship games to resume on June 6 « on: Today at 02:59:27 PM » Providing the league gets approval from the government. The games will initially be played behind closed doors.



What do you think? Agree? Disagree? Not bothered?



As long as it is safe and does not put people's lives in danger then it's fair enough. If there is any doubt whatsoever then just null and void the season. Football isn't important. From a purely selfish perspective I'd be more happy with the season written off as it would mean boro stay up and leeds stay down. 😂

I HAVE TRIED TO WATCH A GAME PLAYED BEHIND CLOSED DOORS A FEW TIMES ITS FUCKING HARD WORK THE PLAYERS LOOK LIKE THEY ARE GOING THROUGH THE MOTIONS

Posts: 232 Re: Championship games to resume on June 6 « Reply #3 on: Today at 03:09:18 PM » There'll be a few brown envelopes passed around if the season resumes with the rest of the country still under lockdown.



I too hate watching games that are played with no crowd in attendance. Has an awful, low key, preseason feel to it.

Probably a silly scenario but if a player, during the course of the resumed season, contracted the virus and died, clubs would be wide open to legal action. No way would insurance companies have fuck all to do with it.

Posts: 232 Re: Championship games to resume on June 6 « Reply #7 on: Today at 03:20:20 PM » Players will probably be asked to sign a disclaimer subject to testing being done before game kicking off. Can you imagine of front line NHS aren't getting enough testing by then and footballers get it instead!



Just null and void the season and start afresh mid July. 👍

Posts: 41 006 Re: Championship games to resume on June 6 « Reply #8 on: Today at 03:25:21 PM »



Regular testing of players and staff.



3 or 4 games a week. Up to 5 subs per game.





Hole the teams up in camps, World Cup style

Regular testing of players and staff.

3 or 4 games a week. Up to 5 subs per game.

Get it all wrapped up in 3 weeks

Posts: 9 472Not big and not clever Re: Championship games to resume on June 6 « Reply #15 on: Today at 03:48:56 PM » Quote from: Johnny Thunder on Today at 03:05:27 PM If we are still under restrictions, no fuckin way should footballers be given special circumstances.



If it is all lifted, no problem resuming for me.



Quote from: Johnny Thunder on Today at 03:05:27 PM If we are still under restrictions, no fuckin way should footballers be given special circumstances.

If it is all lifted, no problem resuming for me.

What he said. I think the country could stomach another three week lockdown extension but after that there'll be twitchings of civil unrest.