Championship games to resume on June 6

April 13, 2020
News: UNBEATEN SINCE FEBRUARY..

Championship games to resume on June 6
OzzyPorter
Providing the league gets approval from the government. The games will initially be played behind closed doors.

What do you think? Agree? Disagree? Not bothered?

As long as it is safe and does not put people's lives in danger then it's fair enough. If there is any doubt whatsoever then just null and void the season. Football isn't important. From a  purely selfish perspective I'd be more happy with the season written off as it would mean boro stay up and leeds stay down. 😂
Johnny Thunder
Reply #1
If we are still under restrictions, no fuckin way should footballers be given special circumstances.

If it is all lifted, no problem resuming for me.
monkeyman
Reply #2
I HAVE TRIED TO WATCH A GAME PLAYED BEHIND CLOSED DOORS A FEW TIMES ITS FUCKING HARD WORK THE PLAYERS LOOK LIKE THEY ARE GOING THROUGH THE MOTIONS
OzzyPorter
Reply #3
There'll be a few brown envelopes passed around if the season resumes with the rest of the country still under lockdown.

I too hate watching games that are played with no crowd in attendance. Has an awful, low key, preseason feel to it.
Johnny Thunder
Reply #4
If there is any sort of social distancing still in place then no way can competitive football be allowed.
OzzyPorter
Reply #5
Money talks and I think what you describe could definitely happen.
Johnny Thunder
Reply #6
Probably a silly scenario but if a player, during the course of the resumed season, contracted the virus and died, clubs would be wide open to legal action. No way would insurance companies have fuck all to do with it.
OzzyPorter
Reply #7
Players will probably be asked to sign a disclaimer subject to testing being done before game kicking off. Can you imagine of front line NHS aren't getting enough testing by then and footballers get it instead!

Just null and void the season and start afresh mid July. 👍
El Capitan
Reply #8
Hole the teams up in camps, World Cup style

Regular testing of players and staff.

3 or 4 games a week. Up to 5 subs per game.


Get it all wrapped up in 3 weeks  :like:
Johnny Thunder
Reply #9
 
monkeyman
Reply #10
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 03:25:21 PM
Hole the teams up in camps, World Cup style

Regular testing of players and staff.

3 or 4 games a week. Up to 5 subs per game.


Get it all wrapped up in 3 weeks  :like:
GREAT IDEA  :like:
Johnny Thunder
Reply #11
Great idea. This could definitely happen.








 

















 mcl
nekder365
Reply #12
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 03:25:21 PM
Hole the teams up in camps, World Cup style

Regular testing of players and staff.

3 or 4 games a week. Up to 5 subs per game.


Get it all wrapped up in 3 weeks  :like:
So the same as playing behind closed doors then?
El Capitan
Reply #13
Yes I mean as well as playing the matches behind closed doors. I think that part is a Shay (given)
nekder365
Reply #14
Think if we were in the top 5 i'd be pissed off with null and void season.......
PoliteDwarf
Reply #15
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on Today at 03:05:27 PM
If we are still under restrictions, no fuckin way should footballers be given special circumstances.

If it is all lifted, no problem resuming for me.

What he said. I think the country could stomach another three week lockdown extension but after that there'll be twitchings of civil unrest.
Alberto Bongaloid
Reply #16
The testing wont be anywhere near accurate enough.  Imagine losing your best players because of a false positive test and then finding out after the season finishes that they shouldnt have been banned from playing as that test was proven to be inaccurate.

Better to just abandon the season Im afraid
CLEM FANDANGO
Reply #17
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 03:25:21 PM
Hole the teams up in camps, World Cup style

Regular testing of players and staff.

3 or 4 games a week. Up to 5 subs per game.


Get it all wrapped up in 3 weeks  :like:
El Capitan
Reply #18
6 subs? 
CLEM FANDANGO
Reply #19
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 04:22:47 PM
6 subs? 

OzzyPorter
Reply #20
Quote from: Alberto Bongaloid on Today at 04:09:49 PM
The testing wont be anywhere near accurate enough.  Imagine losing your best players because of a false positive test and then finding out after the season finishes that they shouldnt have been banned from playing as that test was proven to be inaccurate.

Better to just abandon the season Im afraid

🙌
