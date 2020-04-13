The reason Dyche hates us to this day; A good read though 👍

Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
April 13, 2020, 02:52:49 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: UNBEATEN SINCE FEBRUARY..

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: The reason Dyche hates us to this day; A good read though 👍  (Read 71 times)
OzzyPorter
****
Offline Offline

Posts: 223


View Profile
« on: Today at 02:16:47 PM »
I remember the full game. Sat there high up in the God's at Old Trafford absolutely crestfallen thinking we had blown the easiest chance of making an FA cup final.

Two nil down. A man sent off. Despair.

Then absolute joy as Rav pulled one back only to think we had blown it again when they scored a perfectly good goal that was somehow ruled out. The least they should have had was a penalty.  Lucky. We went on to score twice more and take the lead. It was job done. Seconds left. Just keep the ball and wind down the clock. Nope. We flooded forward looking for another and got done on the break. Unforgivable and it wasn't the first or last time that happened in big games that season. Never mind we won the replay easily and the rest is history. Hard lines Dyche you big ginger dosser 😂

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/52173868
« Last Edit: Today at 02:20:22 PM by OzzyPorter » Logged
T_Bone
*****
Online Online

Posts: 1 808


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 02:28:12 PM »
Dyche the ginger cunt has never forgiven us  :alf:

I'm sure he only signed Gibson to try and screw us over seen as he's never even played him  :unlike:
Logged
You're a big man, but you're in bad shape. For me it's a full time job.
OzzyPorter
****
Offline Offline

Posts: 223


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 02:36:43 PM »
He's trying to sign Fry to ruin his career now just like he did with Gibson.

Here's the game in case anyone has forgotten the details.

https://youtu.be/8vZHCqRQT8k
Logged
monkeyman
*****
Online Online

Posts: 9 127


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 02:40:54 PM »
Quote from: OzzyPorter on Today at 02:36:43 PM
He's trying to sign Fry to ruin his career now just like he did with Gibson.

Here's the game in case anyone has forgotten the details.

https://youtu.be/8vZHCqRQT8k
IF WE CAN GET DECENT MONEY FOR FRY I WOULD FLOG HIM IN A HEARTBEAT  :like:
Logged
OzzyPorter
****
Offline Offline

Posts: 223


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Today at 02:42:15 PM »
Quote from: monkeyman on Today at 02:40:54 PM
Quote from: OzzyPorter on Today at 02:36:43 PM
He's trying to sign Fry to ruin his career now just like he did with Gibson.

Here's the game in case anyone has forgotten the details.

https://youtu.be/8vZHCqRQT8k
IF WE CAN GET DECENT MONEY FOR FRY I WOULD FLOG HIM IN A HEARTBEAT  :like:

What do you consider decent money for him?
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 