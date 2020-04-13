OzzyPorter

Two nil down. A man sent off. Despair.



Then absolute joy as Rav pulled one back only to think we had blown it again when they scored a perfectly good goal that was somehow ruled out. The least they should have had was a penalty. Lucky. We went on to score twice more and take the lead. It was job done. Seconds left. Just keep the ball and wind down the clock. Nope. We flooded forward looking for another and got done on the break. Unforgivable and it wasn't the first or last time that happened in big games that season. Never mind we won the replay easily and the rest is history. Hard lines Dyche you big ginger dosser 😂



https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/52173868 I remember the full game. Sat there high up in the God's at Old Trafford absolutely crestfallen thinking we had blown the easiest chance of making an FA cup final.Two nil down. A man sent off. Despair.Then absolute joy as Rav pulled one back only to think we had blown it again when they scored a perfectly good goal that was somehow ruled out. The least they should have had was a penalty. Lucky. We went on to score twice more and take the lead. It was job done. Seconds left. Just keep the ball and wind down the clock. Nope. We flooded forward looking for another and got done on the break. Unforgivable and it wasn't the first or last time that happened in big games that season. Never mind we won the replay easily and the rest is history. Hard lines Dyche you big ginger dosser 😂