OzzyPorter

Offline



Posts: 232





Posts: 232 Why is everyone sniping at sockets? « on: Today at 12:50:30 PM » I get that he is a poster from before under a new username but does it take 6 or 7 constantly sniping at him to prove whatever point you're all trying to make? What is the end game? You all want him to leave the board?



It's a little pathetic to watch really. You all need to grow up. Logged

sockets

Offline



Posts: 173







Posts: 173 Re: Why is everyone sniping at sockets? « Reply #2 on: Today at 12:52:31 PM » Quote from: OzzyPorter on Today at 12:50:30 PM I get that he is a poster from before under a new username but does it take 6 or 7 constantly sniping at him to prove whatever point you're all trying to make? What is the end game? You all want him to leave the board?



It's a little pathetic to watch really. You all need to grow up.











There is not a gang of em... its one or 2 weirdo's







Long term lads know the score.. There is not a gang of em... its one or 2 weirdo'sLong term lads know the score.. Logged

sockets

Offline



Posts: 173







Posts: 173 Re: Why is everyone sniping at sockets? « Reply #7 on: Today at 01:01:34 PM » If i am a fake crocket I have done a good job of getting under the skin with out even trying of the lefty slime on here ain't I ..



I just contribute to threads and it all kicks off.. usual insects straight onto me..



Logged

OzzyPorter

Offline



Posts: 232





Posts: 232 Re: Why is everyone sniping at sockets? « Reply #9 on: Today at 01:03:34 PM » Imagine grown men having to resort to ganging up on a stranger on a message board. One of you even just called his daughter a slut.



Cowardly bastards. What do you get out of it? Logged

sockets

Offline



Posts: 173







Posts: 173 Re: Why is everyone sniping at sockets? « Reply #10 on: Today at 01:06:22 PM » Quote from: OzzyPorter on Today at 01:03:34 PM Imagine grown men having to resort to ganging up on a stranger on a message board. One of you even just called his daughter a slut.



Cowardly bastards. What do you get out of it?















Sad lonely acts .. spend all their pathetic lives with numerous accounts on here thinking its good





Absolutely pathetic specimens



Lids had the same effect of bringing out the worst of em.. always had em on the ropes Sad lonely acts .. spend all their pathetic lives with numerous accounts on here thinking its goodAbsolutely pathetic specimensLids had the same effect of bringing out the worst of em.. always had em on the ropes Logged

CapsDave

Online



Posts: 4 587





Posts: 4 587 Re: Why is everyone sniping at sockets? « Reply #11 on: Today at 01:07:54 PM » Quote from: nekder365 on Today at 01:03:21 PM Interesting..... You click on Crockets name in auld posts but is now coming up Sockets,so he has Crock's password............No further questions your honour.........



I think thats because he registered the old account with the username sockets, and later changed it to Crocket, but once an account is deleted it reverts back to the old username, this Sockets is a different account altogether, so he wouldnt have needed the password. I think thats because he registered the old account with the username sockets, and later changed it to Crocket, but once an account is deleted it reverts back to the old username, this Sockets is a different account altogether, so he wouldnt have needed the password. Logged Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.



sockets

Offline



Posts: 173







Posts: 173 Re: Why is everyone sniping at sockets? « Reply #20 on: Today at 01:19:03 PM »





COB gives am a release .. the only one they get in life.

In a nut shell , Its a few posters who have no luck with women which sends em into a depression they find solace on here .. No sex lives what so ever .. one of em has been slapped a few times over pestering a lass..they love extreme leftism ..you usually find extreme male lefties have the same Modus Operandi , single , usually ugly and no luck with women..resulting in being twisted bitter nut jobs ..COB gives am a release .. the only one they get in life. Logged

OzzyPorter

Offline



Posts: 232





Posts: 232 Re: Why is everyone sniping at sockets? « Reply #23 on: Today at 01:24:27 PM » CapsDave, yes you did. I read it with my own eyes.



Sockets, I don't care who they vote for. That's got nothing to do with it. It's the fact that this has gone on non stop for the past few days with the same people all sniping at you. It's dull and boring and gives the board so much negativity. I'm sick of it all and I bet plenty of others are. There's no excuse for calling your daughter a slut either. That's not even close to being an acceptable way to behave.

Logged

sockets

Offline



Posts: 173







Posts: 173 Re: Why is everyone sniping at sockets? « Reply #24 on: Today at 01:30:12 PM » Quote from: OzzyPorter on Today at 01:24:27 PM CapsDave, yes you did. I read it with my own eyes.



Sockets, I don't care who they vote for. That's got nothing to do with it. It's the fact that this has gone on non stop for the past few days with the same people all sniping at you. It's dull and boring and gives the board so much negativity. I'm sick of it all and I bet plenty of others are. There's no excuse for calling your daughter a slut either. That's not even close to being an acceptable way to behave.













You are 100% right fella



It won't stop either So Ill go back to watching from the side lines now and again .. I won't be spoiling it for the good lads . Pointless me posting too many fake nut job accounts will be straight on me and its back to square one .





Might pop back when the racing starts and PM some tips out You are 100% right fellaIt won't stop eitherSo Ill go back to watching from the side lines now and again .. I won't be spoiling it for the good lads . Pointless me posting too many fake nut job accounts will be straight on me and its back to square one .Might pop back when the racing starts and PM some tips out Logged

OzzyPorter

Offline



Posts: 232





Posts: 232 Re: Why is everyone sniping at sockets? « Reply #26 on: Today at 01:37:12 PM » Quote from: sockets on Today at 01:30:12 PM Quote from: OzzyPorter on Today at 01:24:27 PM CapsDave, yes you did. I read it with my own eyes.



Sockets, I don't care who they vote for. That's got nothing to do with it. It's the fact that this has gone on non stop for the past few days with the same people all sniping at you. It's dull and boring and gives the board so much negativity. I'm sick of it all and I bet plenty of others are. There's no excuse for calling your daughter a slut either. That's not even close to being an acceptable way to behave.













You are 100% right fella



It won't stop either So Ill go back to watching from the side lines now and again .. I won't be spoiling it for the good lads . Pointless me posting too many fake nut job accounts will be straight on me and its back to square one .





Might pop back when the racing starts and PM some tips out

You are 100% right fellaIt won't stop eitherSo Ill go back to watching from the side lines now and again .. I won't be spoiling it for the good lads . Pointless me posting too many fake nut job accounts will be straight on me and its back to square one .Might pop back when the racing starts and PM some tips out

You shouldn't have to. If this is the way this board is going then I won't be posting much myself. Surely a place like this should be interesting and fun. I dont go online to read stuff that annoys me and pisses me off. Enough of that in the real world that can't be avoided. You shouldn't have to. If this is the way this board is going then I won't be posting much myself. Surely a place like this should be interesting and fun. I dont go online to read stuff that annoys me and pisses me off. Enough of that in the real world that can't be avoided. Logged

OzzyPorter

Offline



Posts: 232





Posts: 232 Re: Why is everyone sniping at sockets? « Reply #27 on: Today at 01:37:31 PM » Quote from: sockets on Today at 01:30:12 PM Quote from: OzzyPorter on Today at 01:24:27 PM CapsDave, yes you did. I read it with my own eyes.



Sockets, I don't care who they vote for. That's got nothing to do with it. It's the fact that this has gone on non stop for the past few days with the same people all sniping at you. It's dull and boring and gives the board so much negativity. I'm sick of it all and I bet plenty of others are. There's no excuse for calling your daughter a slut either. That's not even close to being an acceptable way to behave.













You are 100% right fella



It won't stop either So Ill go back to watching from the side lines now and again .. I won't be spoiling it for the good lads . Pointless me posting too many fake nut job accounts will be straight on me and its back to square one .





Might pop back when the racing starts and PM some tips out

You are 100% right fellaIt won't stop eitherSo Ill go back to watching from the side lines now and again .. I won't be spoiling it for the good lads . Pointless me posting too many fake nut job accounts will be straight on me and its back to square one .Might pop back when the racing starts and PM some tips out

You shouldn't have to. If this is the way this board is going then I won't be posting much myself. Surely a place like this should be interesting and fun. I dont go online to read stuff that annoys me and pisses me off. Enough of that in the real world that can't be avoided. You shouldn't have to. If this is the way this board is going then I won't be posting much myself. Surely a place like this should be interesting and fun. I dont go online to read stuff that annoys me and pisses me off. Enough of that in the real world that can't be avoided. Logged

CapsDave

Online



Posts: 4 587





Posts: 4 587 Re: Why is everyone sniping at sockets? « Reply #28 on: Today at 01:43:01 PM » Quote from: OzzyPorter on Today at 01:24:27 PM CapsDave, yes you did. I read it with my own eyes.



Sockets, I don't care who they vote for. That's got nothing to do with it. It's the fact that this has gone on non stop for the past few days with the same people all sniping at you. It's dull and boring and gives the board so much negativity. I'm sick of it all and I bet plenty of others are. There's no excuse for calling your daughter a slut either. That's not even close to being an acceptable way to behave.





No I didnt.



It was an acronym, like Crockets clever ROLF one, hope this clears that up for you No I didnt.It was an acronym, like Crockets clever ROLF one, hope this clears that up for you Logged Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.



OzzyPorter

Offline



Posts: 232





Posts: 232 Re: Why is everyone sniping at sockets? « Reply #29 on: Today at 01:47:24 PM »

"Oh thats fair enough.



Is your daughter still a little SLUT?"



It's right there.



What is wrong with ROLF? It's the same as LOL and all that other rubbish that kids use isn't it? In fact, don't even bother answering. It's clear as day what you said. I've made my thoughts known and have nothing to add now. Logged

OzzyPorter

Offline



Posts: 232





Posts: 232 Re: Why is everyone sniping at sockets? « Reply #32 on: Today at 01:56:09 PM » Even if I was Jay Jay, does that give you the right to call someone's daughter a slut? I don't believe that you really think that's an acceptable thing to say to someone and I know for a fact that you would not do it in real life so why do you think it's fine to do it on here? If you have to be vile and cowardly and bitter then at least do it via a message and save the rest of us from reading it. Logged

CapsDave

Online



Posts: 4 587





Posts: 4 587 Re: Why is everyone sniping at sockets? « Reply #35 on: Today at 02:11:37 PM » Quote from: OzzyPorter on Today at 01:56:09 PM Even if I was Jay Jay, does that give you the right to call someone's daughter a slut? I don't believe that you really think that's an acceptable thing to say to someone and I know for a fact that you would not do it in real life so why do you think it's fine to do it on here? If you have to be vile and cowardly and bitter then at least do it via a message and save the rest of us from reading it.



It was just an acronym JJ, just like ROLF and LOL, all the kids are using them, you said so yourself. It was just an acronym JJ, just like ROLF and LOL, all the kids are using them, you said so yourself. Logged Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.



OzzyPorter

Offline



Posts: 232





Posts: 232 Re: Why is everyone sniping at sockets? « Reply #37 on: Today at 02:18:42 PM » Quote from: CapsDave on Today at 02:11:37 PM Quote from: OzzyPorter on Today at 01:56:09 PM Even if I was Jay Jay, does that give you the right to call someone's daughter a slut? I don't believe that you really think that's an acceptable thing to say to someone and I know for a fact that you would not do it in real life so why do you think it's fine to do it on here? If you have to be vile and cowardly and bitter then at least do it via a message and save the rest of us from reading it.



It was just an acronym JJ, just like ROLF and LOL, all the kids are using them, you said so yourself.

It was just an acronym JJ, just like ROLF and LOL, all the kids are using them, you said so yourself.

Perhaps I overestimated you. Maybe you do think calling someone's daughter a slut is acceptable. Sad. Perhaps I overestimated you. Maybe you do think calling someone's daughter a slut is acceptable. Sad. Logged

OzzyPorter

Offline



Posts: 232





Posts: 232 Re: Why is everyone sniping at sockets? « Reply #39 on: Today at 02:26:56 PM » Log in log out log in log out in out in out shake it all about

Do the internet hokey cokey and you scream and shout

That's what you're all about. 😂 Logged