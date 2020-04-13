Why is everyone sniping at sockets?

April 13, 2020, 12:59:38 PM
Why is everyone sniping at sockets?
OzzyPorter
« on: Today at 12:50:30 PM »
I get that he is a poster from before under a new username but does it take 6 or 7 constantly sniping at him to prove whatever point you're all trying to make? What is the end game? You all want him to leave the board?

It's a little pathetic to watch really. You all need to grow up.
nekder365
« Reply #1 on: Today at 12:52:20 PM »
Its give and take with them fellas......
sockets
« Reply #2 on: Today at 12:52:31 PM »
Quote from: OzzyPorter on Today at 12:50:30 PM
I get that he is a poster from before under a new username but does it take 6 or 7 constantly sniping at him to prove whatever point you're all trying to make? What is the end game? You all want him to leave the board?

There is not a gang of em... its one or 2 weirdo's  :like:

Long term lads know the score..
MF(c) DOOM
« Reply #3 on: Today at 12:52:43 PM »
Its not the real sockets i don't think. Completely different posting style and this one doesn't even remember where he drinks or how old is daughter is!
sockets
« Reply #4 on: Today at 12:54:10 PM »
Quote from: MF(c) DOOM on Today at 12:52:43 PM
Do you want to put £50.00 on it
BigNasty
Be consistent you hypocritical fuckwits.


« Reply #5 on: Today at 12:57:44 PM »
Quote from: sockets on Today at 12:54:10 PM
Quote from: MF(c) DOOM on Today at 12:52:43 PM
Do you want to put £50.00 on it
Even the amount he would wager is wrong.deffo not crocket
CapsDave
« Reply #6 on: Today at 12:59:37 PM »
Quote from: MF(c) DOOM on Today at 12:52:43 PM
Its not the real sockets i don't think. Completely different posting style and this one doesn't even remember where he drinks or how old is daughter is!

Unless he used to lie about that pub he drinks in, and has now forgot.
Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM
Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.
