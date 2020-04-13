Why is everyone sniping at sockets?

April 13, 2020, 12:59:17 PM
News: UNBEATEN SINCE FEBRUARY..

Author Topic: Why is everyone sniping at sockets?
I get that he is a poster from before under a new username but does it take 6 or 7 constantly sniping at him to prove whatever point you're all trying to make? What is the end game? You all want him to leave the board?

It's a little pathetic to watch really. You all need to grow up.
Its give and take with them fellas......
Quote from: OzzyPorter on Today at 12:50:30 PM
I get that he is a poster from before under a new username but does it take 6 or 7 constantly sniping at him to prove whatever point you're all trying to make? What is the end game? You all want him to leave the board?

It's a little pathetic to watch really. You all need to grow up.





There is not a gang of em... its one or 2 weirdo's  :like:

 :stairlift: :matty: :unlike: :unlike:

Long term lads know the score..
Its not the real sockets i don't think. Completely different posting style and this one doesn't even remember where he drinks or how old is daughter is!
Quote from: MF(c) DOOM on Today at 12:52:43 PM
Its not the real sockets i don't think. Completely different posting style and this one doesn't even remember where he drinks or how old is daughter is!





Do you want to put £50.00 on it
Quote from: sockets on Today at 12:54:10 PM
Quote from: MF(c) DOOM on Today at 12:52:43 PM
Its not the real sockets i don't think. Completely different posting style and this one doesn't even remember where he drinks or how old is daughter is!





Do you want to put £50.00 on it
Even the amount he would wager is wrong.deffo not crocket
