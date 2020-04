Bobupanddown

In my twenties I was quite liberal but as I got closer to 30 I became increasingly aware that underneath the surface there was an hypocrisy that was growing but willfully being ignored.



Seemingly around the time of the second gulf War there was a collective rejection of the state narrative but liberals were still happy to vote in politicians that lied to them and then not only participated in but actively encouraged the illegal slaughter of 1 million Iraqis, 250,000 of them children.



After that there was a growing amount of reverse racism whereby it was perfectly acceptable to make a statement about white people but making the same statement about any other race was acknowledged as racism.

Ironically we see the same thing with sexism today, men are always portrayed as dumb stupid people in adverts and films.



What sealed the deal for me was the whole Brexit and EU issue, the EU is a globalist, corporatist, authoritarian regime only interested in expanding its power - something the left of the 80s and 90s would have rejected wholesale. (Indeed you can Google both Blair and Cleggs anti EU rhetoric from early in their careers as well as Corbyn's).



But there it was, the entire mechanisation of the left. From The Guardian to the Morning Star. Labour(mostly), the lib dems, the greens all supporting this bureaucratic, corporatist regime.

All the leftist celebs were pro EU.



This why they will keep losing, socially and politically over the next decade. The left has lost its identity, consumed with virtue signaling social justice activism its openly eating its own and happy to do so.