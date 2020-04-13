Big Brother

April 13, 2020, 02:49:23 AM
News: UNBEATEN SINCE FEBRUARY..

Big Brother  (Read 20 times)
nekder365
Posts: 478


« on: Today at 01:56:16 AM »
A useful app or another step towards full big brother?
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/technology-52263244
Logged
Skinz
Posts: 2 182


« Reply #1 on: Today at 02:20:10 AM »
Left thinkers would argue "If you're doing no wrong"....

Even in one of their kids rooms...
Logged
