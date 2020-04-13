Live at the Apollo

Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
April 13, 2020, 02:52:44 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: UNBEATEN SINCE FEBRUARY..

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Live at the Apollo  (Read 134 times)
Hugo First
****
Offline Offline

Posts: 260



View Profile WWW
« on: Yesterday at 11:56:34 PM »
A lesbian banging on about being a lesbian.

A black man banging on about being black.

Boring as fuck, embarrassingly unfunny.
Logged
Skinz
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 182


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 11:59:07 PM »
Wheres the spastic with the audience hipster laughing 
Logged
nekder365
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 491


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 12:00:50 AM »
Them 2 acts were bog awful.....
Logged
Don pepe
**
Offline Offline

Posts: 51


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 09:29:16 AM »
Quote from: Hugo First on Yesterday at 11:56:34 PM
A lesbian banging on about being a lesbian.

A black man banging on about being black.

Boring as fuck, embarrassingly unfunny.

Thats 90% of any BME act these days. Why the fuck do they think their own life experience be interesting to anyone else?
« Last Edit: Today at 09:32:31 AM by Don pepe » Logged
nekder365
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 491


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Today at 01:19:12 PM »
Its a massive market to aim for, but his delivery just wasnt funny........
Logged
T_Bone
*****
Online Online

Posts: 1 808


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Today at 02:34:32 PM »
Quote from: Skinz on Yesterday at 11:59:07 PM
Wheres the spastic with the audience hipster laughing 

You on about the lass with Ceribal Pawlsey? 

You wouldn't want to be sat on the front row of one of her shows  rava
Logged
You're a big man, but you're in bad shape. For me it's a full time job.
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 