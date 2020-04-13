Live at the Apollo Welcome, Guest. Please login or register. April 13, 2020, 02:52:44 PM News: UNBEATEN SINCE FEBRUARY.. ComeOnBoro.com Message Board ComeOnBoro.com ComeOnBoro.com Message Board Live at the Apollo Pages: [1] Go Down « previous next » Author Topic: Live at the Apollo (Read 134 times) Hugo First Offline Posts: 260 Live at the Apollo « on: Yesterday at 11:56:34 PM » A lesbian banging on about being a lesbian. A black man banging on about being black. Boring as fuck, embarrassingly unfunny. Logged Skinz Offline Posts: 2 182 Re: Live at the Apollo « Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 11:59:07 PM » Wheres the spastic with the audience hipster laughing Logged nekder365 Offline Posts: 491 Re: Live at the Apollo « Reply #2 on: Today at 12:00:50 AM » Them 2 acts were bog awful..... Logged Don pepe Offline Posts: 51 Re: Live at the Apollo « Reply #3 on: Today at 09:29:16 AM » Quote from: Hugo First on Yesterday at 11:56:34 PMA lesbian banging on about being a lesbian. A black man banging on about being black. Boring as fuck, embarrassingly unfunny. Thats 90% of any BME act these days. Why the fuck do they think their own life experience be interesting to anyone else? « Last Edit: Today at 09:32:31 AM by Don pepe » Logged nekder365 Offline Posts: 491 Re: Live at the Apollo « Reply #4 on: Today at 01:19:12 PM » Its a massive market to aim for, but his delivery just wasnt funny........ Logged T_Bone Online Posts: 1 808 Re: Live at the Apollo « Reply #5 on: Today at 02:34:32 PM » Quote from: Skinz on Yesterday at 11:59:07 PMWheres the spastic with the audience hipster laughing You on about the lass with Ceribal Pawlsey? You wouldn't want to be sat on the front row of one of her shows Logged You're a big man, but you're in bad shape. For me it's a full time job. Pages: [1] Go Up « previous next » Jump to: Please select a destination: ----------------------------- ComeOnBoro.com ----------------------------- => ComeOnBoro.com Message Board 1 Hour 1 Day 1 Week 1 Month Forever Login with username, password and session length Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Loading...