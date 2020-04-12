Free premium vpn every 7 days Welcome, Guest. Please login or register. April 14, 2020, 02:16:09 PM News: UNBEATEN SINCE FEBRUARY.. ComeOnBoro.com Message Board ComeOnBoro.com ComeOnBoro.com Message Board Free premium vpn every 7 days Pages: [1] Go Down « previous next » Author Topic: Free premium vpn every 7 days (Read 343 times) nekder365 Offline Posts: 503 Free premium vpn every 7 days « on: April 12, 2020, 11:09:17 PM » Anybody interested? Logged nekder365 Offline Posts: 503 Re: Free premium vpn every 7 days « Reply #1 on: April 12, 2020, 11:13:08 PM » B.t.w no cracks,hacks and only vpn needs downloading its a "workaround". Logged Skinz Offline Posts: 2 182 Re: Free premium vpn every 7 days « Reply #2 on: April 12, 2020, 11:50:20 PM » How do you think they're all loggin in with different user names? Logged nekder365 Offline Posts: 503 Re: Free premium vpn every 7 days « Reply #3 on: April 12, 2020, 11:59:28 PM » Quote from: Skinz on April 12, 2020, 11:50:20 PMHow do you think they're all loggin in with different user names?I didnt mention for on here but now you have mentioned it i might just keep it under my hat....... Logged Skinz Offline Posts: 2 182 Re: Free premium vpn every 7 days « Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 12:12:08 AM » We've got one on here on nearly every thread doubling up. Post with one name then 3-4 mins later the other pops up. He's been doing it for years. He gets away with it due to wanted traffic and not being racist. The mods will always say shit like"No evidence" Logged nekder365 Offline Posts: 503 Re: Free premium vpn every 7 days « Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 12:22:08 AM » My intention was to save some of lads who pay for vpn a few quid. I have said my piece on the other "matter" on other threads but it does seem a bit "normal" on here tonight........ Logged Skinz Offline Posts: 2 182 Re: Free premium vpn every 7 days « Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 12:52:07 AM » Quote from: nekder365 on Yesterday at 12:22:08 AMMy intention was to save some of lads who pay for vpn a few quid. I have said my piece on the other "matter" on other threads but it does seem a bit "normal" on here tonight........Unless you're torrenting you might as well just use a free one if it's just to get around site blocks.Check places like reddit for the trusty ones. Logged nekder365 Offline Posts: 503 Re: Free premium vpn every 7 days « Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 01:03:16 AM » I had 1 because in my last job you had to "agree" to your social media presence monitored,so vpn worked for me because i would have got the boot ages ago...... Logged Skinz Offline Posts: 2 182 Re: Free premium vpn every 7 days « Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 01:10:18 AM » How bad is this snoopin from the work place? I take it it's the apple givers / dole grassers? Logged nekder365 Offline Posts: 503 Re: Free premium vpn every 7 days « Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 01:17:58 AM » It was working sometimes in prisons (not a screw) so i reckon it was in case i staged a breakout or was being coerced into bringing "stuff" in......Used to leave HH off my nut sometimes........... Logged Skinz Offline Posts: 2 182 Re: Free premium vpn every 7 days « Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 01:26:13 AM » Did you sneak stuff up your ass into prisons? Logged nekder365 Offline Posts: 503 Re: Free premium vpn every 7 days « Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 01:29:23 AM » Wouldnt have needed to theres more gear in some places than on the street....Probably a cork up there in case of being cornered...... Logged Skinz Offline Posts: 2 182 Re: Free premium vpn every 7 days « Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 01:33:36 AM » ha ha what do you work as? Logged nekder365 Offline Posts: 503 Re: Free premium vpn every 7 days « Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 01:38:39 AM » Hmmm suppose you would say Drugs Councillor/Mentor.(not anymore now). Logged Skinz Offline Posts: 2 182 Re: Free premium vpn every 7 days « Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 01:43:13 AM » Anyone readin this back I dont want to know what you do for a living. I look like some fuckin pig sozand i don't toot spice matty/Towz(and your mates) Logged Skinz Offline Posts: 2 182 Re: Free premium vpn every 7 days « Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 01:46:25 AM » Logged nekder365 Offline Posts: 503 Re: Free premium vpn every 7 days « Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 01:48:23 AM » No probs fella.Spice up here and Midlands is Black Mamba both fucking crazy stuff need avoiding.With me i started to disagree with class b ongoing issue so a parting of the waves was due. Logged Skinz Offline Posts: 2 182 Re: Free premium vpn every 7 days « Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 02:05:47 AM » ^^ Spice. Logged El Capitan Online Posts: 41 007 Re: Free premium vpn every 7 days « Reply #18 on: Yesterday at 01:37:44 PM » Quote from: Skinz on Yesterday at 01:43:13 AMAnyone readin this back I dont want to know what you do for a living. I look like some fuckin pig sozand i don't toot spice matty/Towz(and your mates) Logged Rob Nichols ruined my life. OzzyPorter Offline Posts: 233 Re: Free premium vpn every 7 days « Reply #19 on: Yesterday at 01:42:10 PM » Never had a VPN. What's the point of them? Logged Steboro Offline Posts: 3 221 Re: Free premium vpn every 7 days « Reply #20 on: Yesterday at 01:43:58 PM » Quote from: OzzyPorter on Yesterday at 01:42:10 PMNever had a VPN. What's the point of them?Stop you getting threatening letters from your ISP for downloading pirate films. Logged El Capitan Online Posts: 41 007 Re: Free premium vpn every 7 days « Reply #21 on: Yesterday at 01:44:43 PM » Quote from: OzzyPorter on Yesterday at 01:42:10 PMNever had a VPN. What's the point of them?Sometimes need them when youre abroad to access SkyGo/ Uk Netflix / betting sites etc Logged Rob Nichols ruined my life. OzzyPorter Offline Posts: 233 Re: Free premium vpn every 7 days « Reply #22 on: Yesterday at 01:49:33 PM » Oh okay. Thanks. Logged Minge Offline Posts: 9 411 Superstar Re: Free premium vpn every 7 days « Reply #23 on: Today at 06:15:51 AM » Quote from: nekder365 on April 12, 2020, 11:13:08 PMB.t.w no cracks,hacks and only vpn needs downloading its a "workaround".Where is it then ? Logged nekder365 Offline Posts: 503 Re: Free premium vpn every 7 days « Reply #24 on: Today at 09:24:19 AM » Quote from: Minge on Today at 06:15:51 AMQuote from: nekder365 on April 12, 2020, 11:13:08 PMB.t.w no cracks,hacks and only vpn needs downloading its a "workaround".Where is it then ? Nothing like asking nicely is there?.............. Logged Minge Offline Posts: 9 411 Superstar Re: Free premium vpn every 7 days « Reply #25 on: Today at 12:17:23 PM » Ram it up your arse then daft cunt If you can also explain how to spam like fuck a different forum , I'd appreciate it Logged nekder365 Offline Posts: 503 Re: Free premium vpn every 7 days « Reply #26 on: Today at 01:21:12 PM » Prick....... Logged