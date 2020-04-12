Free premium vpn every 7 days

April 14, 2020, 02:16:09 PM
News: UNBEATEN SINCE FEBRUARY..

Author Topic: Free premium vpn every 7 days  (Read 343 times)
nekder365
« on: April 12, 2020, 11:09:17 PM »
Anybody interested?
nekder365
« Reply #1 on: April 12, 2020, 11:13:08 PM »
B.t.w no cracks,hacks and only vpn needs downloading its a "workaround".
Skinz
« Reply #2 on: April 12, 2020, 11:50:20 PM »
How do you think they're all loggin in with different user names?
nekder365
« Reply #3 on: April 12, 2020, 11:59:28 PM »
Quote from: Skinz on April 12, 2020, 11:50:20 PM
How do you think they're all loggin in with different user names?
I didnt mention for on here but now you have mentioned it i might just keep it under my hat.......
Skinz
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 12:12:08 AM »
We've got one on here on nearly every thread doubling up. Post with one name then 3-4 mins later the other pops up. He's been doing it for years. He gets away with it due to wanted traffic and not being racist. The mods will always say shit like"No evidence"  mcl
nekder365
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 12:22:08 AM »
My intention was to save some of lads who pay for vpn a few quid. I have said my piece on the other "matter" on other threads but it does seem a bit "normal" on here tonight........
Skinz
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 12:52:07 AM »
Quote from: nekder365 on Yesterday at 12:22:08 AM
My intention was to save some of lads who pay for vpn a few quid. I have said my piece on the other "matter" on other threads but it does seem a bit "normal" on here tonight........

Unless you're torrenting you might as well just use a free one if it's just to get around site blocks.Check places like reddit for the trusty ones.
nekder365
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 01:03:16 AM »
I had 1 because in my last job you had to "agree" to your social media presence monitored,so vpn worked for me because i would have got the boot ages ago......
Skinz
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 01:10:18 AM »
How bad is this snoopin from the work place? I take it it's the apple givers / dole grassers?
nekder365
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 01:17:58 AM »
It was working sometimes in prisons (not a screw) so i reckon it was in case i staged a breakout or was being coerced into bringing "stuff" in......Used to leave HH off my nut sometimes...........
Skinz
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 01:26:13 AM »
Did you sneak stuff up your ass into prisons?
nekder365
« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 01:29:23 AM »
Wouldnt have needed to theres more gear in some places than on the street....Probably a cork up there in case of being cornered......
Skinz
« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 01:33:36 AM »
ha ha  :like:

what do you work as?
nekder365
« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 01:38:39 AM »
Hmmm suppose you would say Drugs Councillor/Mentor.(not anymore now).
Skinz
« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 01:43:13 AM »
Anyone readin this back I dont want to know what you do for a living. I look like some fuckin pig soz

and i don't toot spice matty/Towz(and your mates)
Skinz
« Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 01:46:25 AM »
nekder365
« Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 01:48:23 AM »
No probs fella.Spice up here and Midlands is Black Mamba both fucking crazy stuff need avoiding.With me i started to disagree with class b ongoing issue so a parting of the waves was due.
Skinz
« Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 02:05:47 AM »
^^ Spice. 

  :alf:
El Capitan
« Reply #18 on: Yesterday at 01:37:44 PM »
Quote from: Skinz on Yesterday at 01:43:13 AM
Anyone readin this back I dont want to know what you do for a living. I look like some fuckin pig soz

and i don't toot spice matty/Towz(and your mates)


  charles
OzzyPorter
« Reply #19 on: Yesterday at 01:42:10 PM »
Never had a VPN. What's the point of them?
Steboro
« Reply #20 on: Yesterday at 01:43:58 PM »
Quote from: OzzyPorter on Yesterday at 01:42:10 PM
Never had a VPN. What's the point of them?

Stop you getting threatening letters from your ISP for downloading pirate films. 
El Capitan
« Reply #21 on: Yesterday at 01:44:43 PM »
Quote from: OzzyPorter on Yesterday at 01:42:10 PM
Never had a VPN. What's the point of them?


Sometimes need them when youre abroad to access SkyGo/ Uk Netflix / betting sites etc
OzzyPorter
« Reply #22 on: Yesterday at 01:49:33 PM »
Oh okay. Thanks.
Minge
« Reply #23 on: Today at 06:15:51 AM »
Quote from: nekder365 on April 12, 2020, 11:13:08 PM
B.t.w no cracks,hacks and only vpn needs downloading its a "workaround".

Where is it then ?
nekder365
« Reply #24 on: Today at 09:24:19 AM »
Quote from: Minge on Today at 06:15:51 AM
Quote from: nekder365 on April 12, 2020, 11:13:08 PM
B.t.w no cracks,hacks and only vpn needs downloading its a "workaround".

Where is it then ?
Nothing like asking nicely is there?..............
Minge
« Reply #25 on: Today at 12:17:23 PM »
Ram it up your arse then daft cunt  :redcard:


 




If you can also explain how to spam like fuck a different forum , I'd appreciate it  :like:
nekder365
« Reply #26 on: Today at 01:21:12 PM »
Prick.......
