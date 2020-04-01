Just a reminder

April 12, 2020, 09:49:17 PM
News: UNBEATEN SINCE FEBRUARY..

Topic: Just a reminder
That even during coronavirus lock down George Soros' NGO migrant ships are still picking up Africans and shipping them to Europe.

https://voiceofeurope.com/2020/04/ngo-ship-seeks-to-offload-migrants-at-eu-port-amid-virus-crisis/?fbclid=IwAR2syDYQLFLlMmY95JOeBpFOVHjezxzG7ODxpR7OZO2iXFG4DQellj6aBg0
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
Smalltowns shoebox doesn't clean itself you know mcl
The other day RT wheeled-out some 'human rights' lawyer demanding that during this time of "crisis" we accept all "asylum seekers" encamped along the French coast.

So business as usual then!
https://twitter.com/HasAhmed_/status/1198624089738563585
