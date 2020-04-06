|
Ural Quntz
Its because he was a Leeds fan
Seems fair enough...
tunstall
Be different if they booted your door in for a loud telly .. especially all them storming in while this virus is about who knows who they have been man handling this last few weeks any one of em could have it they never even had gloves on.. cunts should be sacked that bloke will av to disinfect his house now
but they didn't did they?
the video doesn't show what happened prior to his door going in......as i said earlier, they would have knocked on the door and asked to be let in
they booted his door open cos he refused to let them in
they were there because they had obviously had complaints from one of his neighbouring flats.....and the gadgie acted like a right cunt.......
King of the North
Stop talking sense!!
It must have been the fault of the Chinese or some dodgy Muslims
T bone will be along in a bit to clear it up
sockets
Sounded like he was an older bloke to me .. seen as there is a highly contagious killer virus spreading like wild fire he might not have wanted half a dozen plod in his face .. he might have been on the danger list with asthma or something else .. they stormed it with no gloves or masks cos some nosey cunt said his telly was loud .
Are you seriously sticking up for the pigs here? They should be done for breaking and entering. Absolute cunts!
Are you seriously sticking up for the pigs here? They should be done for breaking and entering. Absolute cunts!
How can a 2min video tell the whole story? How many times was he asked to open up?......Im not pro/anti pig just 50% of a self shot video "edited" to start after the cops come in dont convince me.........
